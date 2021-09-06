Rising Awareness Regarding Benefits of Swimming Fueling Sales of Women’s Swimwear Through 2031

Since the popularity of swimming as a sporting and as a leisure activity is growing all over the world, the market for women’s swimwear is also increasing. There is an increased demand for specialized kind of swimwear as well, such as thermal swimwear and for the type of swimwear that provides UV protection and this is also giving a much needed boost to the women’s swimwear market. And the most important factor giving a boost to the women’s swimwear market is the fact that it has got converted into a style statement besides its functional aspects. Hence, the swimwear for women undergoes changes from time to time on a regular basis and this trend brings new women’s swimwear types to the market.

Besides this, the vendors of women’s swimwear have switched over to the online platform for increased visibility and customer retention and engagement. However, the various flaws in the high tech materials like spandex and nylon that may result in injuries may restrict the market for women’s swimwear during the assessment period. In addition, the misuse of the easy returns policy and vendors not focusing on plus sized customers may also hamper the growth of women’s swimwear market.

The global women’s swimwear market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 276 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Women’s Swimwear Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the tank suits segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 62 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The tank suits segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the polyester fabric type segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 86 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The polyester fabric type segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the fabric type segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the low price swimwear segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 100 Mn in 2022. The low price swimwear segment is expected to lose some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the low price swimwear segment.

Fact.MR forecasts the online stores women’s swimwear segment to grow from nearly US$ 47 Mn in 2017 to US$ 56 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Women’s Swimwear Market Segmentation by Category

Product

One-piece Swimsuits

Tank Suits

Sling Bikinis

Pretzel Suit s

Monokinis

Maillots

Two-piece Swimsuits

Knee Skin

Body Skin

Racerback

Fabric

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Spandex

PBT

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for women’s swimwear, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., NoZONE Clothing Limited, Speedo International Limited, Arena Italia S.p.A,American Apparel, Inc, TYR Sport, Perry Ellis International, INC, Victoria secret, Adidas AG,La Perla Group, Seafolly and Parah S.Pa.

