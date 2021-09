The global market for rice protein will exhibit an impressive 8.2% volume CAGR through the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, according to a recently collated report of Fact.MR. Worldwide sales of rice protein are estimated to exceed US$ 190 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Inclining Consumer Preference toward Organic Rice Protein – A Popular Trend

One of the prominent trends observed in the market is inclining consumer preference toward organic rice protein. Organic rice protein currently seeks substantial adoption in the athletics and sports sector. In addition, with growing awareness about food products and dietary sources that deprive use of preservatives, demand for organic rice protein will register a hike in the upcoming years. Soy protein, which has been deemed to cause various allergies, is being replaced by organic rice protein as it has shown none or minimum side-effects.

Rice protein has witnessed tremendous employment in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Awareness associated with nutritional food ingredients’ consumption has been increasing among consumers worldwide, which in turn has stoked demand for dietary supplements such as rice protein over the past few years. Many favorable regulations with regard to rice protein applications have been implemented by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, thereby resulting into higher acceptance of rice protein among the global population. Manufacturers of food products across the globe are now concentrating on complying with standards, in order to introduce anti-allergic as well as gluten-free food products via adoption of plant protein such as rice protein. This is mainly because of rising consumer inclination toward adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Rice Protein Concentrates will Register Fastest Sales Expansion through 2026

Based on product type, sales of rice protein concentrates are estimated to register the fastest expansion through 2026, in terms of value. Rice protein concentrates facilitate cost-effective replacement of counterparts, while retaining the taste and color of targeted products, thereby gaining popularity. Consumers now prefer rice protein, as it is more nutritious and healthier compared to other plant-derived protein such as whey.

Sports & energy nutrition is expected to be the leading application of rice protein, in terms of value. Revenues from this application segment will account for approximately one-third market share by 2026-end. Beverages will also remain a major revenue contributing application segment in the market

Dry Form of Rice Protein to Remain Preferred among Consumers

Dry form of rice protein will continue to be preferred among consumers, with sales poised to account for over US$ 130 Mn revenues by 2026-end. Revenues from sales of liquid form of rice protein will remain nearly half of revenues procured from sales of dry form of rice protein. On the basis of function, emulsifying will remain dominant in the market in terms of value, followed by foaming.

In Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), growing demand for nutritional products based on protein in light of soaring consumer awareness on healthy lifestyles has been fuelling adoption of rice protein. APEJ will remain the fast-growing market for rice protein, in terms of value. However, revenues from rice protein sales in North America and Europe will remain comparatively larger than those from APEJ through the forecast period.

Market Players Adopting Inorganic Development Strategies to Resolve Revenue Challenges

With few players latching onto larger revenue shares of the global rice protein market, nature of the market is highly competitive and concentrated. Rice protein producers currently face challenges regarding low revenue generation and capital investment. In order to resolve these challenges, these market players are adhering to inorganic strategies of development, which include agreements & partnerships with the global distributors and suppliers.

Well-established manufacturers are investing in R&D activities for developing novel products as well as enhancing functionality of their existing products, for attaining a competitive edge over others. Fact.MR’s report identifies and tracks key participants supporting expansion of global market for rice protein, which include Pure Food Company LLC, North Coast Naturals, Z-Company, Nutribiotic, Top Health Ingredients Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nutrition Resource Inc., RiceBran Technologies, Golden Grain Group Ltd., Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., AIDP Inc., and Axiom Foods Inc.

