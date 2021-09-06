Perch Market Forecast Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Insights into the Global Market 2018-2028

Despite various ups and downs, aquaculture is accelerating continuously and is one of the fastest growing food sectors in the world. Perch is a common name for fish in the genus Perca, freshwater play fish that belong to the Percidae family. The burgeoning fishing industry is driving sales of high-protein and selenium-rich perch fish as they are both delicious and nutritious, and are a viable source of lean protein and omega-3s. Numerous health benefits related to perch are driving its acceptance for the preparation of healthy seafood dishes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends eating seafood bi-weekly, which should further fuel perch market growth.

The growing consumption of perch varieties is mainly attributed to their tasty and firm meat. Since yellow perch has a firm texture and a slightly sweet taste, and adapts to various cuisines, it is expected that the acceptance of this fish in the seafood industry will continue to increase. This will further substantiate gains in the perch market.

Companies operating in the perch market are increasingly focusing on offering different varieties of frozen fish to appeal to a broad base of consumers looking for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat edibles. Growing competition in the fish industry is forcing companies to incorporate advanced technologies into food processing to offer contamination-safe products. In addition, increasing allergy concerns from fish contamination are likely to trigger the introduction of innovative product processing techniques into the perch market.

Market launch for perch:

The outlook for the global seafood industry is positive as the demand for multiple types in the global market increases. It is estimated that global fish production has increased by 2.3%. Global global seafood demand increased in 2017, aided by the improvement in the economic environment in both industrialized and developing regions. The value of the global fish trade increased by more than $ 150 billion in 2017. Perch fish are freshwater species that belong to the Percidea family. There are over 6000 species of perch fish spread across various geographic locations. Perch is a deep-bodied fish with two large and upright dorsal fins, the first fin has a series of strong and sharp spines. Perch are generally found in stagnant waters and often visit the shallows. Perch are easy to catch and are usually attracted to the color red. Perch are usually very numerous wherever they are found and therefore the fish are very small.

Perch market dynamics.

Perch fish are consumed all over the world and this fish generates significant revenues around the world. This popularity of perch will become a driver of demand for the perch market in the near future. International trade in the fishing industry has seen sustained demand from a number of traditional import markets such as the US, Japan, France and Spain that are expected to fuel the growth of the global perch market in the near future. The increasing initiatives by government organizations for the growth of the fishing industry are expected to fuel the growth of the perch market in the near future. Perch fish is used to find large numbers, but pollution in freshwater streams has reduced the population of perch fish,

Market Segmentation For The Perch Market:

The perch market can be segmented by species, fishing method, habitat and distribution channel. Based on the species, the perch market can be divided into three types: European perch market, Balkhash perch market and yellow perch market. The European perch can be found on the European and Asian perch market. The species is typically greenish in color with dark vertical bars on the side with red and orange coloring in the tips of the fins. The Balkh hash perch can be found in the perch market in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China, while the yellow perch can be found in the perch market in the United States and Canada. Based on the fishing method, the perch market can be divided into the surf fishing market and the floater fishing market. Based on the habitat, the perch market can be divided into freshwater perch market and saltwater perch market. Based on the sales channel, the perch market can be divided into government-authorized fish auctioneers, fishmongers, fish wholesale market and retailers.

Regional outlook for the perch market:

The perch market can be divided into six regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. North America is expected to lead the demand for the perch market as the significant growth in the export value of perch in North America has increased. In the large established markets of the United States, there are significant numbers of buyers hungry for seafood. North America is expected to increase its contribution to the world perch market and production is expected to remain stable. A significant increase in the total export value of the perch market is also expected for Latin America in the near future. The increased competition in the European domestic market and the increased demand for perch are expected to act as demand drivers for the perch market in Europe. Asia and especially China will remain the global driver for the development of the perch market on both the supply and the demand side in the near future. It is expected that Japan will also compete with other countries for demand and supply in the perch market in the future. The Middle East and Africa are expected to act as demand drivers for the perch market in the coming years.

Market participants in the perch market

The trends in the perch market and fishing industry are evolving with a number of players operating in the market such as M&J Seafood, Zander Fish Exporter, Big Sea Bass Fish Exporter, DC Freshwater Fish, Robert Wholely Company, and Blast Furnace Fisheries. The additional demand will keep prices high in international markets. It is expected that regular supply with increasing demand will power the global perch market in the near future.

