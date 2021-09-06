Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market study provides latest intelligence on growth in 2018 to 2028

Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking-Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

Introduction

Driveline system for electric vehicle is used to transmit the power. Development of higher torque, more compact and more functionalities built in driveline system for electric vehicle offers the most effective way for electric vehicles across the globe.

Driveline system for electric vehicle possess various advantages over conventional vehicles which include smaller coaxial format systems with equivalent power outputs and easy integration into various vehicle platforms.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles particularly in China and other Asian countries supported by the favourable governmental policies, incentives, low cost of batteries,. is expected to boost the driveline system for electric vehicle market over the near future.

Introduction of next generation electric vehicle driveline system is found to be one of the key trend identified in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market. These new system consists of an ‘all in one’ unit with two speed e-transmission and torque vectoring capability.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global driveline system for electric vehicle is led by China and is further expected to follow the trend over the forecast years.

Electric vehicle industry in China has been developing rapidly owing to the various factors such as industry shifts, governmental support and incentives and thus in turn propelling the growth of driveline system for electric vehicle market.

North America in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market is expected to grow at comparatively moderate rate over the near future owing to the matured market conditions.

Europe and Latin America are anticipated to grow at moderate pace in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market over the forecast period. China and India are expected to show significant growth in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market supported by increasing production of the electric vehicles.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at below average rate in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market owing to the comparatively slow growth in the production of electric vehicles across the region.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Market Participants

Key players involved in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market include GKN plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive System, Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Emoss Mobile Systems BV, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, Delphi Automotive PLC and others

The global driveline system for electric vehicle market is expected to be consolidated in nature, owing to the presence of small number of global players in the driveline system for electric vehicle market.

Some of the manufacturers involved in the global driveline system for electric vehicle market are focusing on joint ventures for the production. For instance, in the recent past, Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.

and American Axle & Manufacturing have formed a joint venture agreement to manufacture driveline system for electric vehicle.

Global Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market: Segmentation

The global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented on the basis of transmission type, architecture, electric vehicle type and power output

Based on the transmission type, the global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented into

Automatic Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual Clutch Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission

Based on the architecture, the global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented into

Series Driveline System

Parallel Driveline System

Series/Parallel Driveline System

Based on the electric vehicle type, the global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented into

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Based on the power output, the global driveline system for electric vehicle market can be segmented into

Upto 40 KW

40-100 KW

100-250 KW

More than 250 KW

