HTI Plastics hires Ryan Lund as Marketing Coordinator.

Lincoln, NE, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — HTI Plastics is proud to announce the addition of Ryan Lund, as Marketing Coordinator. Ryan brings fifteen years of experience in the print and digital marketing industry including graphic design, brand management, web development, and business development.

“We look forward to having Ryan bring his marketing experience and creativity to all three companies within PCE, Inc., by enhancing our websites visually, and technically, along with enhancing all print materials, among other projects, said Director of Sales and Marketing, John Eby. “The goal is to enable our current customers and future customers to have the best experience possible when learning about our services we offer through our websites, and printed sales/information materials.”

A graduate of Peru State College, Ryan brings with him a wealth of experience in graphic design, branding, and in digital marketing initiatives. He will work in these areas, while assisting in generating leads and providing support for the sales staff for all three plastics manufacturing companies within PCE, Inc., Apex Plastics, HTI Plastics and Lincoln Plastics.