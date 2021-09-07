Fast Racer Introduces the Garmin Catalyst Driving Performance Optimizer

Saint Joseph, MI, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — Auto racing, including go-karting, has been a sport that excites people and gives them that adrenaline rush. When it comes to auto racing, safety is the most crucial thing. Collisions and crashes happen every now and then, and it’s the safety equipment and protective gear that prove helpful in protecting the drivers and racers.

Fast Racers has been providing racing enthusiasts and professionals with premium quality safety equipment for the past ten years. And they’re now selling the Garmin Catalyst Driving Performance Optimizer on their website.

The Garmin Catalyst is a piece of technology that will make a driver’s life easier. They will be able to decipher data and develop their skills simultaneously. It analyzes the data provided by the accelerometer and GPS in real-time and has built-in voice prompts that will repeat the data to the driver, once it’s analyzed.

Daisy Bersaghi, General Manager of Fast Racer, stated, “The Garmin Catalyst will now allow drivers to improve their techniques, without needing a coach in the car with them. The instant feedback from the Garmin Catalyst, while you’re in the driver’s seat, will make you execute the next goal on your improvement arc.”

The Garmin Catalyst won’t just provide feedback but also analyze the driver’s habits, lap time, pace and assess the driving performance to give theoretical data. It comes with an HD camera that coaches can use for reviewing a student’s performance, and the videos can be shared on online platforms. The Garmin Catalyst has been a game-changer for many drivers.

Fast Racer also provides offers and deals on multiple safety equipment and karting suits. Their gift cards can be purchased and availed in exchange for anything from their wide range of auto racing accessories.

About the Company

Fast Racer was founded in Brazil by Emerson and Daisy Bersaghi in 2011 and emerged in the American market in 2017. Since then, the company has been providing top-quality high-end accessories to its customers. Their commitment to innovation and excellence has allowed them to cater to the ever-changing needs of the auto racing world and its enthusiasts.

The online store is partners with OMP, Bell, Alpinestars, and other leading manufacturers that have helped the company carry its mission of supplying high-end auto racing gear and safety equipment to its customers.

Contact Information

Address:1618 Prairie Dr, Saint Joseph MI, 49085, USA

Phone: +1 844-532-7837 (Text or Call)

Email address:adm@fastracer.com