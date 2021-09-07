SameMovie Officially Rolls Out Four Video Downloaders for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+

New York, United States, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — On August 1, 2021, SameMovie officially released all its up-to-date video downloader software for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ users. The most impressive features of SameMovie software are its comprehensive and advanced functions, easy-to-use operation interface, fast download speed and good user experiences.

With SameMovie’s professional and efficient software, you could easily download the videos from all the most popular streaming platforms as needs and won’t be disappointed.

Products Descriptions:

SameMovie Netflix Video Downloader — is the most effective and useful video downloader for those who want to save Netflix videos. With SameMovie, you could easily download Netflix videos in MP4 or MKV, preserve multiple-language audio & subtitles as needs. Besides, you could also choose the video quality from “High” (up to 1080p) to “low” (around 240p). SameMovie Netflix Video Downloader genuinely provides users with the most excellent technology, comfortable and convenient user experience and great after-sales service.

Learn More:https://www.samemovie.com/nf-video-downloader.html

SameMovie Amazon Video Downloader — is a professional tool that can help you download any movies and TV shows from Amazon with high resolution. It supports downloading videos in MP4 or MKV format with multilingual audio tracks and subtitles kept so that you can watch the videos offline on any device at any time. No more missing shows.

Learn More:https://www.samemovie.com/az-video-downloader.html

SameMovie Disney+ Video Downloader — is the most excellent option for you to save streaming movies and TV shows. You can download videos without any hassles and play videos without spending internet traffic. With Disney+ Video Downloader, you can also save videos in MP4 or MKV format and transfer them to any device for offline viewing.

Learn More:https://www.samemovie.com/dp-video-downloader.html

SameMovie Hulu Video Downloader — SameMovie Hulu Video Downloader is the best downloading tool that can easily download and save Hulu videos to your computer. Featured with the high-speed downloading engine and ads filtering function, it can help you quickly download TV shows, movies, and original series in MP4 or MKV format, and enables you to watch no ads Hulu videos on your Windows and Mac PC. You can download no ads Hulu videos with just a few steps.

Learn More:https://www.samemovie.com/hl-video-downloader.html

Key Features of SameMovie’s Software:

Support downloading Netflix/Amazon/Hulu/Disney+ video in HD quality;

Keep multilingual subtitles and audio tracks (including 5.1 sound);

Download any video from Netflix/Amazon/Hulu/Disney+;

Batch download feature & fast download speed;

Support using keywords & URL to add videos;

Free technical support & software update;

Support up to 24 languages.

For more information about SameMovie, please go to:

https://www.samemovie.com/

SameMovie offers three levels of subscription access, ranging from $14.95 per month to $159.9 for lifetime use. For more details, please go to:

https://www.samemovie.com/order.html

About SameMovie Inc.

SameMovie is dedicated to providing customers around the world with the best yet easy-to-use products including Netflix Video Downloader, Amazon Video Downloader, Disney+ Video Downloader and Hulu Video Downloader, as well as high-quality customer support.

Contact info

Official Website: https://www.samemovie.com

Support Email: support@samemovie.com