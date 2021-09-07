Elite Online Publishing Announces Author Roynell Young Achieved #1 International Bestseller with his new book “Walking in the Shadow of Footsteps”

#1 International Bestselling Author Roynell Young releases his book “Walking in the Shadow of Footsteps: A Journey of Enlightenment”

#1 International Bestselling Author Roynell Young releases his book “Walking in the Shadow of Footsteps: A Journey of Enlightenment” with Success

Houston, TX, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — Author Roynell Young joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, “Walking in the Shadow of Footsteps: A Journey of Enlightenment,” which was released Tuesday, August 24, 2021, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 Hot New Release in SEVENTEEN categories in FOUR countries, including US, AU, CA, and UK. #1 International Bestseller in FIVE categories including Christian Leadership, Men’s Christian Living, Nonprofit Management & Leadership in US; and Biographies & Memoirs Of Educators and Christian Stewardship in AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Despite a life of challenges—from childhood illness to witnessing violence as a youth on the tough streets of uptown New Orleans, falling into the trap of drugs as a teen, and assaults on his confidence as an adult—Roynell Young is living his life’s purpose.

Walking in the Shadow of Footsteps takes readers on an emotional journey through the life of an unlikely hero who earned his way into the National Football League as a first-round draft pick, enjoyed a nine-year career as a professional athlete, then carved a pathway that led him to create an organization that today impacts thousands in the impoverished Sunnyside area of Houston. Driven by an unquenchable desire to discover his life’s purpose, Young learned that true power and freedom are the result of an unshakable commitment to live his purpose and spread the good news to the underdog. His unique story is his love letter to humanity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Roynell Young, former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Cornerback, is Founder and CEO of Pro-Vision, Inc., a nonprofit he’s had the privilege of stewarding since 1990 with a vision for developing Houston’s often forgotten and overlooked young people. Young was selected from Alcorn State University in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He enjoyed a nine-year career in the National Football League with the Eagles before retiring in 1988 to pursue his passion for youth and community development. In 2021, Young was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. He lives near Houston, Texas, with his wife, Kathleen, and is the proud father of Roynell Young Jr.

