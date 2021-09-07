Overview on Carbon Steel Flanges and Flanges Grades

Carbon Steel Flanges Manufacturers, Carbon Steel Flange Manufacturer, Exporter and Supplier in Mumbai MIDC, Gujarat GIDC, India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — Carbon steel is used to Manufacture flanges and end flange connectors. ASTM A694, ASTM A105N (SA105N), MSS SP-44, and DIN 2533 are all common standards. Classifications for accompanying pressure ratings range from 150 to 2500. Carbon steel pipe flanges are often made of mild steel or low carbon steel, which contains a low amount of carbon and is robust and tough but difficult to temper.

The ASME B16.5 standard specifies seven pressure classes for flanges. Carbon Steel Flanges are available to our valued customers in a variety of custom-made diameters, wall thicknesses, and sizes at market-leading prices.

What are Carbon Steel Flanges?

Carbon Steel Flanges are used to terminate the pipe. These flanges are made from high-quality raw materials. They range in carbon content from 0.25 percent to 0.60 percent. The product’s fabrication and ductility are both excellent because of the high proportion of carbon and manganese.

CS flanges have some outstanding characteristics like Wear resistance, Resistance to plastic deformation, Chipping resistance, Good machinability and grind ability, Good Fabric ability, Strong & Tough Construction, Durable, Resistant to plastic deformation, Durable, High tensile strength, etc.

