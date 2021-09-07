Growing Prevalence Of Brain Cancer Is Expected To Drive Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Demand, Fact.MR Study

Preclinical imaging is a technique used to monitor animals for research purposes such as in new drug development. Preclinical imaging includes many different imaging modalities, in which only few are suitable for imaging small animals, and others can be used in large animals. Preclinical imaging is used by researchers in visualizing changes in animal’s molecular, tissue and organ system.

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Preclinical Brain Imaging gives estimations of the Size of Preclinical Brain Imaging Market and the overall Preclinical Brain Imaging Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2018 to 2026

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Drivers

According to a report of the National Brain tumor Society it is estimated that nearly 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor and cases of brain tumor will increase gradually in the recent years.

The growing prevalence of brain cancer all around the globe laterally with increasing incidence rate of neurodegenerative disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the global preclinical brain imaging market.

Due to technological advancements players are majorly focusing on product innovation for improving product portfolio, which creates growth opportunities for them in the preclinical brain imaging market. Increase in research and developmental activities and increasing governmental funding for research purposes are expected to drive the growth of preclinical brain imaging market.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global preclinical brain imaging market can be segmented on the basis of imaging type, end user and geography.

Based on imaging type, the global preclinical brain imaging market is segmented as:

Computed Tomography (CT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)

Based on end user, the global preclinical brain imaging market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract research organization (CRO’s)

Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Preclinical Brain Imaging Market are:

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global preclinical brain imaging market are Pure Imaging Phantoms, Bruker Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Spectral Instruments Imaging, SIMTICS Ltd., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., MR Solutions, Aspect Imaging, TriFoil Imaging, and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., among others.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global preclinical brain imaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for preclinical brain imaging, followed by Europe due to growing health care awareness among population and growing research and development activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate as the leading market players are investing in the emerging markets. MEA preclinical brain imaging market is projected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

