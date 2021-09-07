Heavy Construction Equipment Market Trends and Future Prospects Details 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 7 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Heavy Construction Equipment market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Heavy Construction Equipment Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Heavy Construction Equipment Market forecast.

The Heavy Construction Equipment Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-heavy-construction-equipment-market/request-sample

The global heavy construction equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 90.4 billion by the end of 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted period, 2017 to 2025. This growth can be associated with increasing number of construction activities across the globe. Moreover, the steady investment being made for infrastructure development across the urban cities is expected to further fuel up the market growth in the upcoming years.

The earthmoving machinery held the largest share across the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecasted period due to rising focus of governments to improve infrastructure facilities. In 2016,the segment of concrete and road machinery held a share of 18.9% across the global market.

The infrastructure application segment held the largest share of 49.9% across the global market in 2016 due to rising urbanization across the globe coupled with surging demand for excellent transportation systems. On the other hand, the real estate segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period, due to the emerging concept of affordable housing.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the heavy construction equipment market with surging share from 39.4% from 2016 to 43.9% until 2025 owing to increasing construction activities across developing countries like China and India. Central and South America is anticipated to witness the significant growth from 2017 to 2025 owing to huge investments being made for the roadway construction.

The market for heavy construction equipment includes key players are engaged in product development, innovation, mergers, acquisitions, and creating joint ventures with other players to improve their market reach and to widen their product portfolio. For example, the Uralmash Machine-Building Corporation established a joint venture with SRB Group.

Some of the companies for Heavy Construction Equipment market are:

Komatsu Ltd., Caterpillar, SANY Group, Doosan Bobcat, and AB Volvo

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com