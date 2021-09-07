MEMS Microphones Market Future Growth Prospects By 2025

Global MEMS microphones Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the MEMS microphones market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. MEMS microphones Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the MEMS microphones Market forecast.

The global MEMS microphones market size is estimated to be worth USD 2,991.0 million by 2025. The industry is expected to witness substantial growth due to raising the extensive use of microphones in several end-use applications, especially consumer electronics. The increasing disposable income and numerous tech-savvy buyers that have bolstered the demand for compact hearing aids, automotive electronics, smartphones, and smart speakers, across developing countries positively impacts the market growth. The technological advancements and rising popularity of voice drivers is further anticipated to stimulate the product demand.

Other than smartphones, the microphones are largely being adopted among electronic devices including as portable media players, personal computers, speech recognition systems, surveillance cameras, radars, 3D cameras, anti-theft alarms, smart speakers, music recorders, headphones, and home appliances, such as air conditioners, service robots, and refrigerators. Therefore, the rising need for these electronic items is anticipated to boost the market growth from 2019 to 2025. The smart city initiatives by governments of various countries are further poised to surge the market growth.

Traditionally, electronic devices like mobile phones are equipped with one microphone, however, there is a rising demand for MEMS microphones due to the conventional connected systems and mobile phones being obsolete and the launch of high-quality electronic gadgets. These systems incorporate beam forming methods to nullify the sound and hindrance from various sources and acquire the suitable audio sounds. Moreover, miniaturization has considerably contributed to the traction of these microphones, which currently provide ease of installation among smartphones, sensor hubs, security systems, robots, smart TVs, cameras, and automotive cabin systems.

Asia Pacific led the market based on revenue, volume shipments, and growth. The increasing disposable income has resulted in high demand for advanced acoustic products in this region. Meanwhile, the region is home to various microphone manufacturing plants. A majority of these units are established in India, Vietnam, Philippines, and China. Therefore, the manufacturers have focused on their expansion, distribution, and operational strategies in the region. Furthermore, China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of these microphones in Asia Pacific due to various government initiatives for the deployment of innovative technologies like big data analytics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, and ongoing IoT-based smart city projects through appropriate investments. China is anticipated to generate huge volumes of data than other nations.

The MEMS microphone market is competitive with the presence of leading players. The key players are opting for R&D strategies and improvising the current products to combat competition.

Some of the companies for MEMS microphones market are:

InvenSense, Inc.; Knowles LLC; Cirrus Logic, Inc.; STMicroelectronics; CUI, Inc.; AAC Technologies; Infineon Technologies AG; DB Unlimited; Goertek; Vesper Technologies Inc.; Projects Unlimited, Inc.; Sonion; and New Japan Radio Co., Ltd

