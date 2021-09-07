S-O-M Inc. Announces 9/12/21 SCHWIND-O-METER Launch at Wrigley Field

Chicago, IL, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — V3 – The Most Technologically Advanced Statistical Tracking Device in Baseball History

In 1989 we unveiled SHAWON-O-METER, a crude yet catchy device that calculated batting average – simple division using at-bats and hits. Shawon Dunston caught fire and the Chicago Cubs were one step from the World Series.

In 2015 we increased capacity by replacing hits with total bases – slugging percentage. SCHWARB-O-METER pushed ciphering to the outer limits, befuddling even Joe Buck during Game Two of the 2016 World Series. Kyle Schwarber was a key contributor, helping the Cubs win it all.

And now, following Moore’s Law, we introduce SCHWIND-O-METER. Cubs vs San Francisco Giants, continuing the grand tradition of solar-powered/spreadsheet math while boisterously showing off the results to anyone within earshot. And what will we be tracking? The Grand Poohbah – OPS. Two bloated stats added together producing one eye-bulging result. Here’s to Frank Schwindel’s continued success in a Cub’s uniform.

Media contact:

David Cihla

2619 W Wilson Ave

Chicago, IL 60625

773-590-4753

david@davidcihla.com