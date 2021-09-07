Unified Endpoint Management Market Projected to reach $7.06 Billion by 2022

According to research report “Unified Endpoint Management Market by Type (Solutions and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication & IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The unified endpoint management market is estimated to be USD 1.40 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The need for a single UEM solution that can manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the unified endpoint management market. In addition, increased awareness regarding the importance of data security in organizations is also contributing to the growth of the unified endpoint management market.

Based on type, the services segment of the unified endpoint management market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the services segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the solutions segment during the forecast period. The need for appropriate training & support services, post the deployment of UEM solutions to ensure the effective management of endpoints, is projected to drive the growth of the services segment.

Based on organization size, the Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment of the unified endpoint management market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the large enterprises segment during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of UEM solutions by SMEs to reduce operational cost and enhance enterprise security.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market in 2017.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to lead the market in 2017. BFSI companies are incorporating technologies, such as mobile banking, and enabling payments via smartphones to provide enhanced services to customers. The rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in the BFSI sector has contributed to the increased adoption of unified endpoint management solutions.

North America is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market in 2017.

North America is estimated to lead the market in 2017. The growth of the market in North America is primarily driven by the presence of key players, such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Citrix Systems (US), VMware (US), BlackBerry (Canada), and MobileIron (US) in this region. The need to safeguard data stored in the cloud and transferred over networks is projected to drive the growth of the market in North America.

Major companies operating in the unified endpoint management market include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), MobileIron (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Citrix Systems (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Jamf (US), Symantec (US), CA Technologies (US), Cisco Systems (US), and Zoho (US).

