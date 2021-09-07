Consumer Products Industry : Primary Factor For Growth Of Privacy Screens Market

“Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has come up with a new research report on global Privacy Screens Market Sales which analyzes the various aspects And actionable intelligence on various facts of the Privacy Screens market During 2018-2028.

Market Overview

Privacy screens are accessory devices designed to provide protection & privacy from loud sounds, close neighbours and limit the view of outsiders. They are available in a variety of sizes, shapes & colours and are generally used for outdoor decorating.

Their low cost as well as numerous uses is boosting their demand in the market. Privacy screens are more popularly used in urban areas compared to rural areas as homes are situated in closer proximity to each other in urban areas, which increases the need for their adoption in the homes.

Global Privacy Screens Market Scenario

The privacy screens market across the globe is expected to register significant growth with a single-digit rise in CAGR from 2018 to 2028. The market has grown considerably owing to the rising need for privacy devices, which is expected to increase the production of privacy screens globally.

A large number of prominent market players are present in the developed economies of North America and Europe with high investment capability. Due to the high demand for decorative and protective devices in this region, the privacy screens market is expected to register significant growth in this region.

However, the market is expected to exhibit considerable growth in developing countries, such as India and China, due to the rapidly increasing population, which is expected to increase the demand for privacy screens in these regions.

The largest share of the privacy screens market is expected to be contributed by North America followed by Europe and APEJ. The global market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a considerable number of local as well as regional players. This market structure has led to disorganised price differences across the globe.

Global Privacy Screens Market Dynamics

The primary factor driving the privacy screens market in the consumer products industry is the continuous innovation with respect to size, safety issues and comfort of end users, which varies based on individual choice.

Alternate factors driving the global privacy screens market include growing urbanization, changing lifestyle of end users and the increasing usage of privacy screens in the corporate as well as residential sector. Thus, several companies engaged in the manufacture, sales and marketing of these products are successfully capitalising on these opportunities.

However, some of the factors likely to restrain the growth of the privacy screens market are low spending on privacy screens and lack of knowledge about these products in the low economies.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Privacy Screens Market are:

Despite the concentration of players in North America, privacy screens manufacturers are mainly focusing on Asian countries, mostly China and India. These companies are continuously introducing innovations in privacy screens.

Some of the key market participants in the global market are Centurion Security Screen Company Ltd.; Outdeco USA; QAQ Australia; Artisan Panels, Inc.; Sunesta and Craft-Bilt Manufacturing Company.

This study offers an overview of the existing market trends, metrics, drivers, and restrictions. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market.

Global Privacy Screens Market Segmentation

The privacy screens market can be segmented based on product types, type, material type, applications and sales channels. On the basis of product types, privacy screens can be categorized into panels, frames, outdoor shades, patio furniture, fence, nets, hedges, pleached trees, free-standing walls and other products.

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into stationary and movable privacy screens. On the basis of material type, the market can be classified into polyethylene, wood, resin, polyester, bamboo, plastic, fabric, cotton, metal, cotton and other material types.

On the basis of application, the privacy screens market can be classified into residential buildings, public buildings, hospitals, HoReCa, outdoor furniture and other applications.

On the basis of the sales channel, the market can be segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, online sales channel, retail outlets and specialty stores. Geographically, the global privacy screens market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

