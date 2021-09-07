Breast Reconstruction Market Worth $603 Million by 2025 – Global Industry Segments and Leading Key Players

Breast Reconstruction Market

Posted on 2021-09-07 by in Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Breast Reconstruction Market Breast Reconstruction Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant (Silicone, Saline), Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospital, Cosmetology Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Breast Implant Market size is projected to reach USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Breast Reconstruction Market”

138 – Tables
29 – Figures
136 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186501593

The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market, by product, in 2019.

Based on the product, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

By procedure, the immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on the procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

By type, the unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on type, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186501593

North America was the largest regional segment of the breast reconstruction market in 2019.

By region, the Breast Implant Market is segmented into North AmericaEuropeAsia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products

The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), and Silimed (Brazil).

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution