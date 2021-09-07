What are the Upcoming Trends Supporting PBAT Demand

PBAT is a biodegradable plastic due to the presence of butylene adipate groups., produced from adipic acid, dimethyl terephthalate, and 1, 4 butanediol.PBAT is a random copolymer, as there is no control on the dispersity of the polymer chain. PBAT has properties similar to HDPE.PBAT has a low tensile and high elongation at break. Majorly PBAT is used in food packaging industries due to its compostability property.

Other applications of PBAT are in consumer goods, coatings, agriculture & fishery, packaging. PBAT is also used in the manufacturing of composite bags, bin bags, cling films, stabilizers, mulch films etc. PBAT has a wide variety of scope in food packaging industries. PBAT is also known by various brands like eco flex, Wango, Ecoworld, Eastar Bio, and Origo-Bi.

PBAT ( polybutylene adipate terephthalate) Market Dynamics-

PBAT market is being driven by factors as increase in demands in Packaging industries, adopting the usage by government of different countries due to policies toward green procurement. Furthermore increasing per capita disposable income along with increasing consumption of packaged food in developed and developing countries has increased the demand for packaging items which in turn is expected to push the growth in coming future .

Another factors that influence the market of PBAT are the awareness about benefits of PBAT usage and growing urbanization lead to an increase in its consumption. Moreover developed countries are adopting PBAT instead of another polymer that does not get decomposed easily due to increase in adoption rate of biodegradable plastics among the consumers in packaging along with strict environmental regulations . The markets of PBAT are expected to grow significantly during the coming years Due to an increase in working professional usage of PBAT is also increasing in the market day by day because of packed foodstuff.

PBAT has several suppliers and is most readily available. However, PBAT is more expensive than other non -biodegradable polymer like (PET) but specific material reduction can lower its cost. There are recent researches that being carrying out in order to increase the tensile strength of PBAT by mixing it with PBS(Polybutylene succinate).Another research is to develope anti microbial film by mixing PBAT with essential oil in order to store food materials.

PBAT ( polybutylene adipate terephthalate) Market Segments-

PBAT market can be segmented on the basis of its application, and end use sector.

On the basis of application PBAT is segmented as

Composite bags

Cling films

Bin bags

Medical Clothing.

On the basis of end use sector PBAT is segmented as

packaging,

agriculture

Fishery

consumer goods

coatings

PBAT ( polybutylene adipate terephthalate) Market key player and Supplier-

Some of the key players operating in the global Poly (Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate) (PBAT) market are Novamont S.p.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Jinhui Zhaolong High Technology, BASF SE, SK Chemicals, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., WILLEAP, and Jiangsu Torise biomaterials co., Ltd.

