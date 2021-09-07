Dried Berries Market Growth Rate, End Use Insights and Key Companies Profile, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Dried Berries Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global dried berries market size is anticipated to register a revenue of USD 44.12 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 5.8% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the awareness about personal health and wellbeing coupled with the rising trend for consumption of natural and healthy food. The dried berries can be considered as desiccated fruits that are being processed to increase its shelf life. A variety of berries like grapes and blueberries are rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, iron, and other soluble dietary fibers.

Key Players:

Del Monte

Dole

Lion Raisins Inc.

Bergin Fruit Company Inc.

Viva Bella Orchards Inc.

Sunvalley Raisin Inc.

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Olam International Ltd.

Sunsweet Growers Inc.

Arimex Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing health concerns among the millennials and rising trends towards health and wellbeing are anticipated to boost the market growth for dried berries in the upcoming years. The trend for consumption of natural and organic products is being prevalent among the developed as well as developing countries. This trend can be attributed to the rising disposable income among the working population and an increase in the level of hypercholesterolemia and heart diseases among the people. For instance, the consumption of Blueberries which act as antioxidants, reduces the bad cholesterol oxidation, thereby reducing the chance of heart diseases.

A number of frozen desserts and baby food manufacturers such as Mother’s Dairy, Amul and Nestle are claiming the dried berries as nontoxic and natural ingredients which are being used in the manufacturing of their products. For example, the Celerac being manufactured by Nestle is available in the number of flavors. Also, the Gerber Organic Puree is a baby food is manufactured by Nestle and contains extracts of blueberry as one of the major ingredients.

Application Outlook:

Frozen desserts

Cereals & snack bars

Bakery & confectionery

In 2018, the segment of the bakery & confectionery segment held a share of around 33%. The segment of frozen desserts which includes ice-cream is gaining popularity across tropical countries like China, India and South Africa. The rising demand for vegan food has also forced the manufacturers to produce products like ice-creams, protein bars and cakes using natural alternatives like almond milk and soymilk. Various resins, blueberries, and strawberries are used for flavoring such food items. Thus, the market for dried berries is expected to boost in the upcoming years. For example, the strawberry flavored soymilk being manufactured by Alpro is gaining popularity among the consumers.

Product Outlook:

Blueberries

Strawberries

Grapes

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising disposable income, increasing geriatric population, the spread of awareness to maintain personal health and improving lifestyle. The rising number of food and beverage manufacturers which help across the developing countries like India and China is expected to drive the market.

Consumption of food products like cereals, protein bars, and diet snacks has various health benefits such as decreasing the level of cholesterol and fats from the human body. Thus, these products are becoming popular across the developed regions like North America. This region is expected to account for 30.67% of the global dried berries regional market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%.

