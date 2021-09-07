Baby Cribs And Cots Market Analysis By Political, Legal, Economic & Technological Factor, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Baby Cribs And Cots Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global baby cribs & cots market size is expected to register revenue of USD 1.67 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. This growth can be associated with increasing awareness among parents regarding the usage of safety products for their babies. Moreover, increasing number of single parents and emerging concept of nuclear families across developing countries like China and India is expected to pave the market growth for such products in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Delta Children’s Products Corp

Silver Cross

Storkcraft

Dream On Me

Sorelle Furniture

Million Dollar Baby Co.

Natart Juvenile, Inc.

Leander

Graco

Growth Drivers:

Emerging trend of nuclear families across developing regions like APAC and MEA is expected to positively impact the demand for such products in the upcoming years. In addition, strict standards of safety as prescribed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have enforced the key players to add in advanced features in such products for enhancing the safety of the baby. Thus, the market for baby cots and cribs is expected to fuel up in the upcoming years.

Therefore, the key players have started developing products with features like 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 conversions. These products can be used as full-sized bed, day bed or toddler beds for babies. For example, Babyletto had launched a 3-in-1 crib that included features like 4-stage height and mattress settings.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

Product Outlook:

Convertible

Standard

Multifunctional

Portable

In 2018, the convertible product segment held the largest share of over 53% across the global market. This growth can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness, ease of usage, durability and detachable properties. Moreover, continuous product development and innovation are expected to pave the way for market growth for such products in the upcoming years. For example, DaVinci Baby launched 4-in-1 crib can be transformed to a day bed, full-sized bed and toddler bed.

The multifunctional products segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted years. This growth can be associated with their feature of accommodating more furniture pieces that serve various functions. In addition, rapid advances made in product design are anticipated to positively impact the baby cribs and cots market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held the largest share exceeding 32% across the global market. This region is anticipated to register significant growth in the upcoming years owing to rising disposable income among the working population coupled with increasing awareness among the millennial for usage of safety products for baby. In addition, rising number of single parents across this region is expected to pave the way for usage of such products.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest growth across the global market from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising population across countries like China and India coupled with increasing per capita income. Moreover, rising concept of nuclear families across this region is expected to pave the way for demand of baby cribs & cots in the upcoming years.

