What Happens When You Overuse Green Tea?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Green tea, along with diet and exercise, is highly recommended by experts for weight loss. Acknowledged for increasing metabolism and easing the digestive process, it is indeed a fabulous drink. But, as the saying goes, anything taken in excess is unhealthy or harmful regardless of how healthy the food is.

Does this make you wonder whether green tea holds any side effects? Can Green Tea produce any conflicting results in your body? How much green should you take to reach everyday requirements?

If you want to find out, then keep reading this article.

Let me show you some of the side effects that can happen when you overuse green tea

Caffeine Overdose

Similar to regular tea, green tea contains caffeine. And excessive consumption of caffeine can cause many health problems, including headaches, nausea, sleeping complications, impatience, nervousness, indigestion, etc. So, you should not take more than 4 cups a day.

Upsets Stomach

Sipping green tea when your stomach is empty can make your Stomach upset. Green tea has tannins that boost stomach acid, which can cause further stomach ache, nauseous, stinging, or constipation. Make sure you drink green tea following a meal or between meals.

Decreases Iron Content

The catechins can increase metabolism and support weight loss; however, excessive intake of green tea can lead to decreased iron retention in your body. Unfortunately, the situation can get worse for those suffering from iron deficiency. But, don’t fret! You can overcome this outcome by squeezing lemon juice into your tea.

Causes Dehydration

Green tea is a natural diuretic, which prompts your body to drop water, so its excessive consumption can produce extreme urination, causing desiccation and electrolyte irregularities. Moreover, Dehydration can lead to difficulties, such as headaches, inactivity, and exhaustion.

Bleeding Disorders

In exceptional cases, green tea can cause bleeding complications. The compounds present in green tea can reduce fibrinogen levels, a protein that aids blood clotting. Green tea also inhibits the oxidation of fatty acids, which could cause a more fragile blood viscosity. If you have blood clotting trouble, bypass green tea.

Liver Disease

Green tea supplements and excessive drinking of green tea can trigger liver degeneration and illness. Experts maintain that the caffeine build-up can trouble the liver. To avoid this from happening, you should avoid drinking more than 4-5 cups of green tea regularly.

Can affect people on Medications

Drinking 3-4 cups of green tea is safe and healthy, but people on medications should avoid it. Fusing green tea with antitoxins, stimulants, asthma medicines, or any other medicines can increase the peril of liver damage. Consult a doctor before including green tea in your diet while taking medications.

Green tea is undoubtedly an excellent aid for weight loss; yet, taking it in moderation is the solution here. If you have any reservations and uncertainty, it is always beneficial to consult a doctor and then take the prescribed dosage of green tea to circumvent any likely health problems in the future.

Some people don’t like the taste of green tea; if you don’t like the taste of green tea, you should try out Liwo’s Green Tea Tab. This fizzy tablet is healthy, and it is not bitter like most green teas. In addition, this ayurvedic green tea tab contains all the ingredients, making you a tasty and fresh cup of tea. Once you try this ayurvedic green tea, we are sure that this will be your morning energy booster.