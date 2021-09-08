LONDON, UK, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

We are delighted to welcome our international and national presenters, delegates from immunology and medicine during September 20-21, 2021 for the 13th International Conference on Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology (Immunology Congress 2021) for the study of the Allergy, Immunology and Infectious Diseases.

Immunology Congress 2021 promises to be an unforgettable event that will bring together speakers and delegates from all over the world.

We anticipate over 300+Participants, including international leaders at the forefront of the discipline that will present the most recent advances in basic immunology and clinical translation.

We have organized scientific sessions around a variety of relevant and cutting-edge themes and included workshops and networking sessions to enhance interactions.

This is an opportunity to be part of a major international immunology Webinar.

It will offer a key networking and educational interface for colleagues from industry, university, health providers and independent research organizations to come together.

Young investigators, clinicians, basic scientists, nurses, researchers, industry partners, patients, and policy advocates are all invited to attend.

We welcome you and hope that this year’s Immunology Conference will challenge and inspire you, and result in new knowledge, collaborations, and friendships.

Warmest Regards,

Immunology Congress 2021 | Committee Members