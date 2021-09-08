Your One-Stop Shop for all Things Badges and Magnets!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Are you in need of a badge or magnet related product? Are you struggling to find a supplier that can satisfy your unique requirements? Well, let us introduce you to BadgeMags! The company has been servicing the local and international badge and magnet communities for almost 20 years. Even if they do not manufacture the product that you are looking for, their years of building relationships in the industry allows them to source any product for you from one of their several suppliers and partners around the world. Their specialisation is badge magnets, magnets, badge pins, and reusable badges, but a little more on that below.

Badge Magnets

In terms of their badge magnets, BadgeMags supplies DM metal, DM plastic, SM, LM, and MM. The company supplies individual DM metal and DM plastic magnets that are embossed on one side to aid secure positioning. In terms of their MM, SM, and LM magnets, they can assist you in selecting the right one for your application, size requirements, and budget.

Magnets

BadgeMags also supplies a wide range of magnets, ensuring they have something for everyone! Whether you are looking for Anisotropic Ferrite, Neodymium Rare Earth magnets, magnetic discs, magnetic plates, as well as a wide variety of magnetic sheeting. No matter what your magnet needs may be, they will have the perfect solution for you.

Badge Pins & Reusable Badges

If you are in need of reusable name badges, or a badge pin supplier, BadgeMags is the company for you. They offer a wide range of reusable name badges, including acrylic name badges, conference name badges, and multi-fit name badges. If you are a company that experiences a high staff turnover rate, or a large number of employees, their reusable badges will be the perfect solution.

As you can see, BadgeMags truly is your one-stop shop for all magnet and badge related products! If you would like to learn more about the company, or the products they can supply you with, feel free to visit their official website at https://badgemags.com/

About BadgeMags:

BadgeMags is a Cape Town-based company that has been servicing the South African and international badge and magnet communities since 2002. While the company specialises in badge magnets, magnets, badge pins, and reusable badges, they can also source any other badge or magnet related product from their plethora of suppliers and partners around the globe!

Contact:

Unit 1 Ringer Park, Printers Way, Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 552 7643