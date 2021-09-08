Russia, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Pavel Labusov has built multiple portfolios of business in different areas all over the world. In addition to creating successful companies, Pavel Labusov is also known for his philanthropic activities. The Russian entrepreneur has provided help for children with musculoskeletal disorders, down syndrome, autistic and psychoemotional disorders, delayed speech development. Pavel Labusov is known for his responsiveness, honesty, fairness, and iron will throughout the Russian business world, contributing to his success. His business is conducted openly; he fulfills his obligations with honesty and respects his business partners and competitors. William Donald Redfern, an American financial fraudster, exploited this trust and carried out his criminal scheme with two American commercial banks, TD Bank and Legacy Bank.

Both banks state that they are very trusted by millions of people, they conduct a fair business, and their priority is a customer. In Pavel Labusov’s case, this is irrelevant. A loan in those banks of over a million dollars was given to William Donald Redfern, who collateralized Russian entrepreneur’s real-estate portfolios without the owner’s consent. It sounds unrealistic since you can’t even open a credit card without proper documentation. Does this mean that the American banks are involved in the fraudulent activities planned by Donald Redfern?

Pavel Labusov and William Donald Redfern signed an agreement in which The Oak Capital LLC (owned by Redfern) provided a loan of 1.5 million dollars to the Russian entrepreneur. The deal had all the terms and conditions Labusov has read carefully and agreed to. It was supposed to be a smooth deal since Pavel Labusov had several properties, collateralizing them to the loan. Plus, they had a mutual friend Robert Assadulin, who gave great reviews to Redfern. Later on, Pavel Labusov found out that the two have been plotting a scam.

The collateralized property of Labusov has been remortgaged at TD Bank and Legacy bank by William Donald Redfern. When the Russian entrepreneur learned the truth, he paid his loan in full. However, Redfern refused to close the deal and disappeared. It was no longer a doubt that this was an elaborate scheme developed by Assadulin, Redfern, TD Bank, and Legacy Bank.

Pavel Labusov had to turn to his lawyers and the court to find his justice. The case is now being reviewed, and the Russian entrepreneur has to fight for his truth.