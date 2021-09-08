The Most Common Types of Wire Mesh and Their Role in Industrial sectors

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Wire Mesh is a mesh of wires combined together. It has fine holes on its surface. These can easily be modified into any complex designs without any special machinery. Handling and machining fine wire mesh are also easy. Due to excellent workability in higher temperatures, it can be used in elevated temperature applications.

Rajkrupa Metal Industries has become one of the leading brands in the wire mesh industry in India. The demand for Wire Mesh is from different parts of the world but is fully filled by Rajkrupa Metal Industries with the help of their ready stock and warehousing capabilities that opper such services.

Wire Meshes are used in a wide range of industrial sectors and also in commercial applications. Both 304L and 316L grades have excellent formability and machinability, which is a reliable option. Wire Mesh has excellent resistance to oxidation that increases maximum temperature service up to 899 deg C without scaling defects. Wire Mesh has an additional low carbon version and can be frequently utilized in the welded condition without annealing operation.

Wire Mesh Types

1.Inconel Wire Mesh

Inconel Wire Mesh composed of Inconel alloys of the highest quality. High temperature, carburization, pitting and crevice corrosion, stress corrosion cracking, and oxidation are all resistant to Inconel Mesh. It can withstand a variety of corrosive media, including organic and inorganic chemicals, acids, and alkalis. It possesses great mechanical strength at high temperatures, is creep resistant, and has a long service life.

2.Monel Wire Mesh

Monel wire mesh products are ideal for working in high-temperature environments because of its high melting point of 1300 F to 1350 F. The Monel is a combination of Nickel and Copper, one of the most multipurpose and widely used nickel alloys. Monel400, Monel401, Monel404, MonelR405, and Monel K-500 are examples of Monel material grades. Monel 400 or Monel K-500 grade is the most commonly used Monel mesh.

3.Titanium Wire Mesh

Titanium Wire Mesh is a distinct mesh, and the weaving of these meshes necessitates constant quality checking and control. We ensure that every inch of the cloth is precise and meets ASTM B348 AND ASTM C836 quality standards. Titanium Wire Meshes are extremely resistant to corrosion.

4.Hexagonal Wire Mesh

Hexagonal wire mesh is made up of hexagonal holes that are all the same size. It is primarily constructed of low carbon steel. Based on the surface treatment, hexagonal wire mesh is divided into two types: galvanised wire and PVC coated wire. Hexagonal wire mesh with good flexibility and anti-corrosion properties is widely used as a gabion for slope protection.

5.Galvanized Wire Mesh

By immersing produced steel wire in liquid zinc, galvanised steel wire is produced.As a result, the product’s name is hot dipped Galvanized Wire Mesh. This wire mesh is commonly used in building enclosures, security cages, window grills, and safety guards. Aside from that, it is thought to be an excellent choice for general fencing needs.

Other Types of Wire Mesh

Stainless Steel Mesh

Copper Wire Mesh

Chain Link Fence Wire Mesh

Brass Wire Mesh

Welded Wire Mesh

Crimped Wire Mesh

