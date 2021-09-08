LF Shop by LuxuryFacts retails vegan handbags & accessories brand Baula

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — LF Shop by LuxuryFacts, a new, curated online luxury store, has introduced Baula, a Colombian vegan handbags and accessories brand.

A sustainable brand taking inspiration from endangered wildlife, Baula uses vegan leather to create glamourous handbags that are as easy on your consciousness as on your arm. The brand sources leather made from apple and pineapple waste to create its smart, uniquely shaped vegan handbags.

“Baula’s greatest strength is in its materials, coupled with clean, minimalist shapes. Good sized, practical and stylish, Baula’s handbags are worth stepping up on the global stage, especially as the younger generation takes charge of the world’s health,” says Soumya Jain Agarwal, Chief Editor & CEO of LuxuryFacts.

The Hawksbill bag, for instance, is inspired by the shell of the rare Hawksbill turtle. Taking the Cheetah’s strong facial feature as an idea, Baula creates the Cheetah handbag which is perfectly round in shape. Available in nude, black, silver and gold shades, the sustainable brand knows how to spell luxury in an elegant, sophisticated language.

Apart from the external leather, internal linings are crafted from polyester made from plastic bottles. The box packaging is eco-friendly as well. A truly sustainable brand from the first stitch to the last.

Designed and spearheaded by Mariana Laserna, an innovative individual with a keen eye and compassionate personality, Baula also offers wallets in the same materials.

“Baula, in Spanish, is the name of a turtle, also known as the leatherback turtle, which is the biggest turtle alive. Its shell looks like leather but it’s made of skin and oily flesh, and is our main source of inspiration. Leatherbacks are just like our bags that look as if they were made of leather but they are not. We strongly believe that everything is not what it seems,” says Ms. Laserna.

An online luxury store that is set to redefine the rules of luxury shopping, LF Shop invites customers and brands alike to visit the seamless, simplified portal for a visual journey.

About LuxuryFacts

LuxuryFacts started in 2010 when international luxury brands were introducing themselves to India, a country that instinctively knew the meaning of true luxury. Started as an editorial portal, LuxuryFacts now offers online luxury shopping as well. The portal receives 420,000+ pageviews every month with most readership coming from United States of America, India, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Canada.

About Baula

Baula, started in 2019, is a sustainable vegan bag company inspired by endangered animals. Its leather alternatives are currently sourced from Italy and Philippines, where they are produced from apple waste and pineapple leaves. Fabrics and linings are produced in Colombia, made from recycled plastic bottles and cotton leftovers from the fashion industry. Prints are ecological as they involve 0% use of water and labels are 100% sugarcane-based fabrics with no chemicals or bleach.