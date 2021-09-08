Alexandra Chudakova: “I dreamed of creating jewelry since childhood.”

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The author of the new Carrera y Carrera collection, Alexandra Chudakova, spoke about the jewelry she created, how she came to her dream, and what it means for her.

Alexandra, you hold several key positions in the Moscow office of the famous Spanish jewelry house, Carrera y Carrera. How did it happen?

I have always been partial to unusual, bright jewelry. Studying at an art school, I drew rings, earrings, pendants. At the same time, I was strong in chemistry from school and made science my profession. So, creating a sketch of a product, I always know what metal it can be made and what stones will be harmonious here. Representatives of the Spanish company drew attention to me during one of the design competitions for the best sketch on a given topic. After the victory, I received an invitation to Carrera y Carrera, where today I hold the position of a leading jewelry designer and at the same time take an active part in the development of future collections.

Is jewelry your daily job or something more?

Not work and not life’s work. This is my whole life. I am a woman, and I love jewelry. But I love not only wearing them but also inventing them. Making luxury jewelry is a fascinating world. Our jewelry is rightfully called a work of art. History lives in them. They are created from the finest precious materials. They are chosen in the tireless desire for possession and are worn with trepidation and pride. In creating jewelry collections at Carrera y Carrera, I found my perfect balance between exclusiveness, creativity, artistic creativity, and a professional look at the processing of metal and the properties of stones. I like to create unique pieces that will win the hearts of the brand’s fans once and for all.

Tell us about the new AQUA collection. Is this your first comprehensive work on the line?

Yes, AQUA is my first collection: from the idea to the presentation of ready-made jewelry in Basel, Switzerland. I wanted to reveal the topic of talismans as much as possible and offer our clients their precious personal amulet. In the renewed collection of the brand’s iconic jewelry, we have continued the brand’s image motif, which embodies the power of the water element – the legendary Aqua pattern. The Yin and Yang symbol has become the center of the entire collection. A special role is assigned to precious stones, which, according to legend, are endowed with magical powers and charge their owners with positive energy. The Yin and Yang symbol made it possible to make all decorations, except for carnations, reversible. They can be worn on both the “light” and “dark” sides. A unique variability that allows a successful modern woman to always be different and amaze others. Speaking of materials, as a technologist, I have filled the collection with new combinations of jewelry made of yellow and white gold with dark onyx and light mother-of-pearl, framing diamonds, and other types of precious stones.

How do you rate the past BaselWorld-2017?

I was at the fair in Basel for the first time. And, of course, I am delighted with the scale, concept, and those masterpieces of jewelry and watchmaking presented at the event. Participation in this image event underlines the status of the company, its exclusivity, and premium character. Among such a variety of stands of world jewelry brands and high-level colleagues, we managed to create a real sensation and attract industry experts, collectors, and connoisseurs of the exquisite. At BaselWorld-2017, we presented two updated collections: AQUA and another pride of the House – Circulos de Fuego. Taken together, Carrera y Carrera was highly appreciated by the expert community for the general level of extraordinary and exclusivity of the presented collections.

You were personally awarded based on the results of the exhibition. Can you tell us more?

Indeed, for a non-standard approach and innovative development of the updated AQUA collection, I was awarded the winner’s diploma in the category “Best Jewelry Design Development”.

To date, you were able to realize your dream and reveal your potential, and received recognition from the world professional community – do you feel happy?

Definitely yes. And I do not intend to dwell on this mark of happiness. But, the more you realize yourself, the more your wings spread and you want to create.

What advice would you give to a young girl who is just at the beginning of her career and has a dream?

Regardless of age and situation, my motto for life is to believe in yourself, work hard, follow your dreams, and enjoy life.