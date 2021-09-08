Author Anupama Gupta’s 2nd Novel SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA is launched.

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — “SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA” – a new fiction novel is add-up to a list of fiction novels. SHIVI AND SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA is a fiction novel written by Author Anupama Gupta. After making her debut in the Fiction genre, the author states this as her second book in the Shivi & Satty series. The author is very fond of ancient wisdom which she acquired from her collection of many Gitas, Rahasyas, Puranas & works of Pt.

Insight: Sant Haridas left on his motorbike, along with his students, in the search of ‘spring of life’. His way to Manasarovar is filled with adventures and with a new friend, whom he knows he will surely miss. But finding the sacred ‘spring of life is no child’s play. He is warned by Mahaguru that it won’t be easy. Still, Haridas is no ordinary saint, he might not win but he will try.

Shivi, Vipin, and Satya’s other friends have all begun their morning sessions in which they are being trained by the highest of ranks, the Commander! They are all being given every knowledge which is necessary to fight and defeat the enemy. But suddenly they are attacked, one by one, by forces unrecognizable. Even the Masters; the mighty all knowledgeable and powerful souls are daunted by the force that is behind these attacks on the warriors. Restless and tremulous, they rush for help from the higher realms of the world. Will they be helped for nothing in return?

Meanwhile, Satya, after killing the enemy commander, is being trained for the inevitable war that is upon the whole world. He is taught everything by MahaGuru except how to kill his enemy. Whereas Shivi has decided to move away from Satty not realizing that this might be the last time she is seeing him. But warriors are people of strong will. Nothing can happen to them unless they allow it to happen. Will Satya give up his everything in this war? Will the higher worlds help him? Will everything taught to Satya, be of use in this war of devil and divine?

