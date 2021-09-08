TSplus Wins a 2021 Top Performer Award in Remote Desktop Software Category From SourceForge

Paris, France, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — TSplus, provider of Remote Access and Application Delivery solutions for IT professionals, today announced that it has been awarded a Spring Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that put them in the top 10th percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

An Honorable Award for TSplus Remote Desktop Solutions Showing Customers’ Satisfaction

To win the Spring 2021 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that TSplus delivers to customers.

“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Spring 2021 Top Performers.TSplus showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.”

Said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott.

TSplus is the most cost-effective and easy-to-use alternative to Windows Terminal Server (TSE), Remote Desktop Service (RDS) and Citrix.

TSplus provides Multiple Sessions, Load Balancing, Universal Printer, Seamless Remote Application, Application Control, Secure RDP and much more.

TSplus instantly web-enables any Windows application. It gives the ability to run legacy applications inside the web browser without the need to rewrite them for the specific device.

As a leader in mobile work style solutions and flexible ways of working, TSplus empowers executives to work, meet and collaborate anywhere inside or outside the organization, on any of the latest devices, as easily as they would in their own office – simply and securely.

At TSplus, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2021 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge. Our Remote Desktop solution is designed to provide secure web remote access and application delivery from any device and location. We strongly believe that technology can free organizations and help them to push the limits of productivity and innovation, as well as give administrators peace of mind knowing that critical systems will always be accessible and secure. The SourceForge award means that our users all over the world recognize and appreciate this effort.”

Declared Olivier Benoit, TSplus’ CEO.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge’s mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget.