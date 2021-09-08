Do You Prefer Only Dry Food For Your Kittens? Here’s Why You’re Wrong!

London, UK, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — A lot of kitten owners feed their dry food to kittens exclusively. Of course, there is a good reason for this. Kibbles are relatively more economical, easy to store and can come in larger bags for ease. Feeding Pets believe that pets are like family and family deserves the best.

To save money, many first-time cat owners buy the cheapest foods they can locate for their cats. For several reasons, this is a bad investment. To begin with, research has shown that cats consume as much food as they need to obtain the nutrients their bodies demand. As a result, they may need to eat twice as much of that high-carbohydrate retail brand to receive the nutrients they require in a standard dose of premium food. Second, feeding inferior food to animals over a long period of time could aggravate or possibly induce major medical disorders that would involve costly veterinarian care.

Wet food with a high moisture level can help cats with urinary tract difficulties, diabetes, or kidney illness. It may compensate for cats’ reduced thirst drive, which is related in part to their evolutionary ancestors— who were desert animals. More research is needed to determine whether giving wet food can aid in preventing the onset of some of these issues. Higher protein levels found in wet food may benefit strict carnivores such as cats, who rely on eating animals to complete their nutritional demands and require up to three times the protein necessary by omnivores. Wet food takes a little more effort and can be more expensive because it must be refrigerated once opened.

One of the most significant disadvantages of canned cat food is its price. Although the high moisture level of wet cat food is beneficial, the increased water weight makes the diet less nutrient-dense. As a result, you’ll need to buy and feed other wet food to ensure that your cat gets all of the nutrients they require. Wet food also costs more per ounce than dry food.

A healthy mix of both wet and dry food is what the experts at Feeding Pets recommend. Beyond that, the nutritionist recommends customers do some rudimentary research. They have this to say: “Start familiarising yourself with the most common ingredients found in dry and wet cat meals. If you’re not already a label reader, you’ll be able to recognise a good cat food from a terrible one while you’re at the shop due to this. When reading a label, remember that the first three to five components mentioned are crucial as they account for most of the food. Because cats are carnivores, the first or second ingredient should be actual meat or meat meal.”

