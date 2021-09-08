AudiFab Officially Rolls Out Three Music Converters for Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — AudiFab rolls out its music converter programs to provide help for Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music users to convert and enjoy music.

On August 31, 2021, AudiFab Inc. officially released all its up-to-date music converter software for Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music users. AudiFab software is designed for providing users fast and accurate music conversion services with its user-friendly operation interface.

With AudiFab’s professional and efficient software, you could easily get rid of the limitation, download songs from Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music offline easily for enjoying on any devices in high quality. AudiFab software can also provides some additional functions, such as “Format Converter”, “Edit Tag”, “Burn CD”,etc.

Products Descriptions:

AudiFab Spotii Music Converter (Win&Mac) is a fully functioning audio converter for Spotify users. It can smartly help users convert Spotify songs, playlists, podcasts, and albums to plain MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC with 100% original output quality preserved and keeps ID3 tags so that you can get rid of the limitation and enjoy them on your local device. AudiFab Spotii Music Converter also offers users to convert songs at 10x speed on Windows and 1x speed on Mac.

AudiFab Applee Music Converter (Win&Mac) is a professional Apple Music to MP3 converter. It supports converting Apple Music playlists and tracks, audiobooks, and podcasts to popular audio file formats, including MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, or AIFF format, at 10x speed on Windows, and at 1x speed on Mac. so that you can enjoy them in all sorts of scenarios. Users can perform all the music conversion tasks handily.

AudiFab Amazoo Music Converter (Win&Mac) is the reliable music converter for Amazon Prime Music & Unlimited Music & Amazon Music HD & Free users to convert songs to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC with 100% original output quality preserved at 5x speed. With a simple and intuitive user interface, users can easily convert songs and import them to any device. This program preserves original audio quality (up to Ultra HD) and ID3 tags after conversion.

Key Features of Audifab’s Software:

Download Songs from Spotify/Apple Music/Amazon Music

Convert Spotify/Apple Music/Amazon Music songs, albums, podcastsand playlists to MP3, AAC, WAV or FLAC

Keep tags after conversion

Free technical support & software update

Help users edit ID3 tags and burn CD

Convert local audio files to MP3, AAC, WAV or FLAC

For more information about AudiFab, please go to:

https://www. audifab .com/

AudiFab offers levels of subscription access, ranging from $14.95 per month to $49.95 per year. AudiFab also offers $99.9 lifetime plan for Spotify and Apple Music Converter, and $129.9 for Amazon Music Converter. For more details, please go to:

https://www.audifab.com/order.html

About AudiFab Inc.

AudiFab is dedicated to providing customers around the world with the best yet easy-to-use products including Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, Amazon Music Converter. AudiFab also offers high-quality customer support to users.

Contact info

Official Website: https://www. audifab .com