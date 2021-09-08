DOVU Joins The Crypto Climate Accord

Bristol, UK, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Crypto is ever-changing, and we need to make a stand now to ensure the planet is protected. That’s why DOVU is extremely proud to join the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA), a set of objectives with 150 Supporters that agree to decarbonize the industry and are working together to achieve it. Together, we can bring about positive action and protect the environment.

So what exactly is the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA)?

Put simply, the CCA is a private sector initiative created to decarbonize the cryptocurrency industry. By providing an environment where projects with the same values can connect, the CCA’s goal is to ensure the sharing, development, testing, and implementation of crypto’s transition to renewable energy can be achieved, all in record time.

The CCA have two main goals:

“Achieve net-zero emissions from electricity consumption for CCA Signatories by 2030.” “Develop standards, tools, and technologies with CCA Supporters to accelerate the adoption of and verify progress toward 100% renewably-powered blockchains by the 2025 UNFCCC COP30 conference.”

This is a perfect family for DOVU as all projects share the same long term objectives, as well as allow for collaboration with other like minded teams that share the same beliefs.

As you may already know if you are a DOVU supporter, our mission is to benefit the planet by creating a community of crypto users and farmers to put more carbon in the ground. Ultimately, we can’t do it alone which is why every strategic move we make is to ensure this goal is met, all while building something special for future generations to carry on.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure the protocols that the next generation follow are a step in the right direction to protecting our planet. DOVU intends to lead the charge in this area to help expose the issues we are facing and provide a positive solution. With the CCA, we can achieve this before it’s too late.” – Irfon Watkins, Founder and CEO, DOVU

About the CCA

The Crypto Climate Accord will create wins for both the planet and the global economy. For climate advocates, they can eliminate emissions from a fast-growing source of electric load. For the cleantech industry, they can onboard an entirely new class of customers with significant demand for low-carbon solutions. For the crypto industry, they can help support widespread adoption of crypto by making the industry more sustainable.

About DOVU

DOVU is a tokenized data economy for DeFi carbon offsetting. It uses Hedera to inexpensively issue tokenized carbon credits to any person, business, or government, to fund projects which remove, capture, or sequester carbon from the environment. By doing this, we are helping achieve a more sustainable future for everyone.

Stay in touch with us

To stay up to date on everything DOVU, you can follow our blog, Twitter, and Telegram. The team will always be around to help if you have any questions.

If you would like to contact us directly, please consider connecting with us here.