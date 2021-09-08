Helpful Homes Introduces 3 Simple Steps to Sell Homes in Greensboro

Greensboro, NC, USA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Selling a home is one of the best solutions for homeowners who find themselves in tricky financial situations. Unfortunately, the traditional home selling process does not favor quick closing due to the complicated protocols. To put an end to this exhausting process, Helpful Homes, a leading cash home buyer in Greensboro, has introduced three simple steps to sell a house.

“Greensboro’s housing market usually witnesses a fluctuation between supply and demand. It’s hard to secure a fair price for homes, and the traditional method can delay the overall process. If a person wishes to sell a house fast in Greensboro to avoid foreclosure, they need to plan the sale before the foreclosure is expected. We stepped in to help motivated home sellers who go through tough situations in life. Our three-step process ensures a quick home sale within a week,” says an executive at Helpful Homes.

The traditional method involves hiring an agent and going through tedious paperwork. Plus, a hefty commission is a significant demotivating factor for most homeowners in Greensboro to list their property in the traditional market.

“After a homeowner contacts us to sell a property, we analyze the information and visit the property to estimate its value. Based on our review, we come up with an all-cash offer within 24 hours. The final step involves closing the deal after the client accepts our offer. We can close in less than seven days. We also present a no-obligation offer to our clients and let them make their decision anytime they want,” adds the executive at Helpful Homes.

Helpful Homes buys houses in any condition, and homeowners don’t need to spend money on repairs, painting, or restorations. They can avoid all such hassles and comfortably walk away from the property within a week.

