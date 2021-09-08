Snyder & Wenner Donates to Three Military Charities

Phoenix, Arizona, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Snyder & Wenner has recently donated to three military charities: Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warrior Project, and the National WWII Museum. They selected these charities in memory of a victim they represented in a medical malpractice/wrongful death case.

The professional team at Snyder & Wenner worked with the victim’s family to ensure they received the compensation they deserved after losing their loved ones. The individual had been a major supporter of these three military charities, and the lawyers at the law firm chose to donate to the causes after they were able to successfully settle the case. The victim’s family members were thrilled with the tribute in honor of such a loved and cherished man.

Snyder & Wenner worked hard for the family to prove fault against the hospital and physician in the medical malpractice and wrongful death case, ensuring the family received appropriate compensation for their loved one’s suffering and their pain of loss after his passing. The firm learned about the victim and the causes he supported during the case and wanted to show the family they appreciated everything their loved one stood for. These donations were Snyder & Wenner’s way of giving back after bringing those responsible to justice.

Anyone interested in learning about Snyder & Wenner and what they stand for can find out more by visiting the Snyder & Wenner website or by calling 1-602-224-0005.

About Snyder & Wenner: Snyder & Wenner is a full-service law firm providing legal representation for personal injury and medical malpractice cases. They are recognized throughout the country as leaders in the personal injury and medical malpractice fields and have received countless awards for their work. Their team works closely with individuals and families to ensure they get the compensation they deserve. They have collected more than $200 million for their clients.

