Snyder & Wenner Receives Recognition for Their Work

Phoenix, Arizona, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Snyder & Wenner is pleased to announce that all three lawyers at the firm (Howard Snyder, David Wenner, and Brian Snyder) were named to the Best Lawyers in America List yet again for 2021. David Wenner was also named Lawyer of the Year for 2021.

Snyder & Wenner works with clients for personal injury and medical malpractice cases, getting individuals and families’ full and fair compensation for their injuries. They understand the stress families go through during these challenging times and ensure their clients get the support they need to succeed in their cases. This yearly recognition shows their potential clients the lawyers will work hard to ensure the best outcome, giving them the compensation they deserve for medical bills, pain and suffering, and more.

Over the years, Snyder & Wenner has provided clients with the aggressive representation required to get results for their cases. They are a nationally respected law firm with a reputation for quality results. They are dedicated to providing their clients with the reliable representation they deserve. The firm’s motto is “Protecting our community, one case a time,” which is truly what Snyder & Wenner does. With each case, doctors and hospitals are forced to rethink and reassess their safety procedures. This makes the community safer.

Anyone interested in learning about these awards can find out more by visiting the Snyder & Wenner website (www.snyderwenner.com) or by calling 1-602-224-0005.

About Snyder & Wenner: Snyder & Wenner is a full-service law firm providing legal representation for personal injury and medical malpractice cases. Their team works closely with individuals and families to ensure they get the compensation they deserve. They have collected more than $200 million for their clients and continue to work hard to hold hospitals and doctors accountable for their conduct.

