Stainless Steel Flanges Applications and Uses

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless Steel Flanges are made from a variety of stainless steel materials. Stainless steel is available in a number of grades, each with its own structure and mechanical properties. Stainless steel comes in a variety of grades, based on the material composition and mechanical qualities.

Sanjay Metal India, a leading manufacturer and supplier of Stainless Steel Flanges. The Stainless Steel Flanges are made of super austenitic stainless steel with low thermal conductivity and high corrosion resistance. Stainless Steel Pipe Flange is used to close a pipeline. For quick repair and removal, the blind flange can be permanently fixed with welding or temporarily fixed with bolting. These flanges are available in a variety of sizes, with nominal bore sizes varying from 12 inches to 48 inches.

Flanges are used to join tubing, valves, and other industrial machinery together. They make washing, maintenance, and inspections much easier. Flanges in the heavy industry must be carefully selected since they can become a weak point in the system. In India, we are recognized as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Stainless Steel Flanges. We are an ISO 9001:2008 certified company that has been in business since 2008.

Flanges are used to connect pipes with each other, to valves, to fittings, and to specialty items such as strainers and pressure vessels. A cover plate can be connected to create a “blind flange”. Flanges are joined by bolting, and sealing is often completed with the use of gaskets or other methods.

Stainless Steel 304 Flanges:

Stainless Steel 304 Flange has a minimum tensile strength of 515MPa and a minimum yield strength of 205MPa. The SS 304 Flange is also resistant to corrosion in most atmospheric conditions.

Stainless Steel 316 Flanges

Stainless Steel 316 Flanges are made of austenitic stainless steel that contains chromium, nickel, and molybdenum. The addition of 4 percent molybdenum to the composition has an effect on both mechanical and physical properties.

Stainless Steel 347 Flanges

Stainless Steel 347 Flanges are used in cryogenic, high-temperature, and high-wear and tear applications. The material is extremely resistant to oxidation and wear. Because of their excellent mechanical properties, Stainless Steel 347 Flanges are used in boilers and heavy exhaust systems.

