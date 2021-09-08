Star Knowledge Achieves Microsoft Silver Competency in Application Integration

Star Knowledge Technology Alliance Team, LLC has Achieved Microsoft Silver Competency in Application Integration.

Star Knowledge Earns Distinction through Demonstrated Technology Success and Customer Commitment.

Pompano Beach, Florida, USA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Star Knowledge Technology Alliance Team, LLC, a recognized global software consulting solutions and services provider, today announced it has achieved a silver competency in Application Integration, demonstrating its ability to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s dynamic business environment.

To earn a Microsoft Silver Competency, organizations must complete a rigorous set of tests to prove their level of technology expertise, have the right number of Microsoft Certified Professionals, submit customer references and demonstrate their commitment to customer satisfaction by participating in an annual survey.

Earning the Silver Competency for Application Integration highlights the technical capabilities in advanced integration and configuration of discrete systems running on Azure/ Windows Servers, SQL Server, NoSQL, Serverless Computing and solutions developed with the modern patterns and practices that are prevalent today.

Additionally, Star Knowledge is a proud member of the Microsoft Gold Partner Network for Application Development, Collaboration and Content, Education over the past several years, along with achieving the Microsoft Silver Competency in Messaging and Application Integration.

About Star Knowledge Technology Alliance Team, LLC.

Star-Knowledge is a software services, and solutions provider that delivers high-value results to business and public sector organizations globally, ensuring a level of certainty and quality unrivaled in the industry. We offer a full spectrum of customized software development and support services and Mobile Applications, Cloud-based IaaS and SaaS solutions, Open source solutions, Microsoft, eCommerce solutions, and emerging technology business solutions for the replacement of legacy systems and introduction of additional mission-critical capabilities.

Star Knowledge’s robust and well-proven ‘best-practice’ centric project standards, methodologies, and tools, consolidate decades of multiple business and technical domain expertise and competencies within client projects. Applying a formalized and consistent approach, Star Knowledge business and technical consultants collaborate closely with project stakeholders within well-defined and agreed parameters to complete projects on time, within budget, with total quality, and in total alignment with the client’s unique business and technical requirements.

For Further Information, contact:

