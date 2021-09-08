Acorn Experts present guide on learning and development strategies

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Learning and development (or L&D as it’s commonly known) is an all-inclusive activity that involves the acquiring of knowledge to better perform new or existing skills in the workplace. Traditionally under the arm of the human resources department, a good L&D strategy is crucial to both employees and employers. The Acorn subject matter experts have recently released a guide that explains why it’s so important, how to approach L&D and some steps for making a solid L&D strategy.

L&D benefits employees by boosting their engagement – providing a purpose to work outside of their pay cheque and delivering goals to strive towards. It also benefits employers by providing avenues for their employees to develop skills that lead to a more efficient and creative output. This is turn improves their organisation’s productivity and growth.

Everyone learns in different ways and the Acorn experts recognise this. In their article, they outline different strategies that can form the basis of an overarching L&D strategy. These include personalised learner pathways, strength-based learning and on-the-job training.

There are a variety of approaches to L&D as well, and a business should utilise a combination of them that best fit their organisation. These approaches include instructor-led training, coaching, mentoring and social learning.

“Your organisation’s value comes down to your people, so creating strategies that align learning pathways with business goals will help you close any skills gaps affecting your growth,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Ensuring your employees are engaged and constantly upskilling creates a connection between their professional growth and their employer, which builds a more loyal workforce, too.”

Tying everything together, the Acorn experts recommend three important steps for a good L&D strategy. These include clearly defining goals, analysing skill gaps and aligning the L&D strategy with the business strategy.

The Acorn experts’ full article on L&D strategies can be found on their Acorn Labs blog here: https://bit.ly/3yfT99J

