Mushroom Cultivation Market Global Outlook, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

The mushroom cultivation market is estimated at USD 16.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Multiple health benefits associated with mushroom is one of the key factors expected to boost demand for mushroom cultivation in the years to come. The rise in the number of consumers adopting flexitarian and vegetarian diets both in developed and developing countries has further increased the demand for mushroom as a meat alternative.In developing countries, mushroom cultivation is gaining widespread interest among growers since it requires less labor, is low-cost, and provide income throughout the year. The availability of abundant agricultural waste in developing countries such as India and Brazil is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for mushroom cultivation in these countries since agricultural wastes act as a substrate for mushroom cultivation.

By type, the button mushroom segment is projected to dominate the global mushroom cultivation market during the forecast period.

The button mushroom segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The button mushroom is a widely consumed mushroom type across the world and can potentially offer many health benefits. The mushroom type is commercially grown in almost all the major mushroom producing countries such as China, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany, and Poland. Increased R&D on the white mushroom to find the potential to prevent cancer, along with its availability at affordable prices as compared to special mushroom varieties, is projected to escalate the demand for button mushroom during the forecast period. It contributes more than 40% of global production.

The higher per capita mushroom consumption and adoption of modern mushroom cultivation techniques in the Asia Pacific region is projected to drive the growth of the mushroom cultivation market

According to the China Business Research Institute, the country was the largest edible mushroom producer at a global level and reached an estimated annual yield of 38.42 million tonnes in 2017. This accounted for about 75% of the total global output. Furthermore, the CCCFNA Edible Mushroom Branch (2018) stated that the export of edible mushrooms was valued at USD 3.8 billion in the same year. According to a research paper, mushroom cultivation is the fifth-largest agricultural sector in the country, valued at USD 24.0 billion. The Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global mushroom production market. The per capita consumption in China, the largest producer of mushrooms in the world, is higher than any other country. The consumption of mushroom in Asian countries such as Japan, India, and others are increasing at a significant rate accredited by increasing production. Increasing vegan population and shifting trend toward nutrition-rich food have led to the market growth of mushrooms in Asian countries.

Key players in this market include Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland), Mycelia (Belgium), South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US), Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK), Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany), Italspwan (Italy), Mushroom SAS (Italy), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through mergers & acquisitions, new product launches and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. They also have substrate manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions.

