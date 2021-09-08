Focus IT Solutions Launches an Innovative Service-Convert Spreadsheet!

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Focus IT Solutions, today, introduced an innovative service Convert Spreadsheet. It converts disparate Excel spreadsheets, Google sheets, and macros to a single progressive web app that works seamlessly on different devices. It is an addition to its list of IT support services.

This futuristic service has come at the right time to fill the gaps faced by businesses across the globe due to remote working.

Convert spreadsheet is expected to address all issues related to data management and collaboration. It resolves all the problems faced by businesses in managing complicated Excel spreadsheets and Google Sheets.

Convert spreadsheet is a flexible service that runs on multiple devices and can be accessed by multiple users at the same time. It is developed using a single code for multiple devices. This service can be integrated into multifarious applications easily. This service is scalable and easy to maintain.

Focus IT Solutions has been in the field of website and app development for over 20 years. They have a wide range of products to cater to the varying needs of clients. After successfully creating innovative websites and apps for numerous clients across the globe, Focus IT Solutions now brings forth a unique service Convert Spreadsheet. Focus IT Solutions is focused on the needs of its customers and creates revolutionary products and services that help their customers. This unique service is set to resolve all issues faced by businesses while operating on multiple devices from different locations.

Convert spreadsheet has been developed with due attention to aspects like accurate data transmission, high-speed transmission, easy collaboration, and more. It offers an inexpensive solution to various issues faced by businesses like collaboration and loss of data.

