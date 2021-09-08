Global Wood Plastic Composite Market Industry New Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global wood-plastic composites market is expected to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2021. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand from building & construction and automotive sectors. The increasing awareness towards making automotive components from recyclable or biodegradablematerials is also anticipated to drive the wood-plastic composites market in coming years.Wood-plastic composites offer superior performance benefits, durability, and low maintenance costas compared to the conventional materials, which makesthem one of the most reliable material.

On the basis of application, wood-plastic composites market is classified into building& construction, automotive components, industrial& consumer goods, and others including infrastructure and marina. Automotive components application is the fastest-growing application of wood-plastic composites. In automotive components application, wood-plastic composites are used in making car interiors, door and head liners, ducting, platform, and many other products. The mechanical strength,acoustic performance, and safety offered by wood-plastic composites makes them a prominent material for making automotive parts.

On the basis of type, wood-plastic composites are classified into polyethylene, polyvinylchloride, polypropylene, and others including acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)and polylactic acid (PLA).Polyvinylchloridetype wood-plastic composites is the fastest-growing segment of global wood-plastic composites market and is anticipated to remain the largest wood-plastic composites type for the forecast period. Polyvinylchloride type wood-plastic composites are mainly used in making window, door profiles, decking, railing, and siding.

The RoW wood-plastic composites market is expected to witness the highest growth rate between 2016 and 2021. The RoW wood-plastic composites market includes countries such as Brazil, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and others (Middle East & Africa and Latin America).The market in this region is witnessing increased consumption of wood-plastic composites in building & construction application. It is anticipated that the increasing construction activities,along with the replacement of old housing infrastructure, will drive the RoW wood-plastic composites market in coming years.

Major market players covered in the report are Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Universal Forest Products, Inc. (U.S.),Fiberon, LLC (U.S.), TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.), TimberTech (U.S.), Axion International, Inc.(U.S.), Beologic N.V.(Belgium), CertainTeed (U.S.), FKuR Kunststoff GmbH(Germany.), Josef Ehrler GmbH& Co. KG. (Germany), Polymera, Inc. (U.S.), and Polyplank AB (Sweden).