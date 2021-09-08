Rising Paints & Coatings Industry Is Creating Higher Demand For Propylene Carbonate Market

Propylene Carbonate is a transparent organic chemical compound made by reacting propylene with carbon dioxide. Propylene Carbonate is a propylene glycol derived from carbonate ester, known as a VOC-exempt solvent aprotic and polar solvent. Along with high boiling and flash points and a mild ether-like odor, propylene carbonate is also non-corrosive.

Being listed in the EPA Safer Chemicals Ingredients List in the Solvents category, propylene carbonate is used in a number of end uses including paints & coatings,adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, Li-ion batteries, personal care, and cleaners amongst others

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has used a versatile approach to focus attention on Demand and Sales of Propylene Carbonate Market. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends, major growth avenues in estimation year 2018-2026.

Propylene Carbonate Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global Propylene Carbonate market is the paints & coatings market and its use as an electrolyte in Lithium-ion batteries. The other key applications of propylene carbonate are its use as a cleaning solvent and additive.

The increasing emergence of and popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles is being observed globally owing to environmental change concerns, forcing governments to promote renewable energy resource adoption.

To get in-depth insights Request for Brochure here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2515

The market survey of Propylene Carbonate gives estimations of the Size of Propylene Carbonate Market and the overall Sales & share of key regional segments. We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Propylene Carbonate Market Demand & insights to our clients.

The latest research report analyzes Propylene Carbonate Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Propylene Carbonate and how they can increase their market share.

The Market insights of Propylene Carbonate will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Propylene Carbonate Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Propylene Carbonate market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Propylene Carbonate market.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Propylene Carbonate provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Propylene Carbonate market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Propylene Carbonate Market: Segmentation

The global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented on the basis of grade, end-use industry and region.

Based on the application, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

Solvent

Electrolyte

Additive & Chemical intermediate

Others

Based on the end use, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

Li-ion batteries

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Foundry

Polyurethanes

Others

Based on region, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The application of Propylene Carbonate in Lithium-ion batteries (as an electrolyte) and paints & coatings & cleaning applications is estimated to account for over 50% of the market over the forecast period owing to its versatility and wide scale applications.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Propylene Carbonate Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Propylene Carbonate market growth

Current key trends of Propylene Carbonate Market

Market Size of Propylene Carbonate and Propylene Carbonate Sales projections for the coming years

Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=2515

Key Question answered in the Survey of Propylene Carbonate market Report By Fact.MR

Propylene Carbonate Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Propylene Carbonate Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Propylene Carbonate Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Propylene Carbonate Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Propylene Carbonate .

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Propylene Carbonate . Propylene Carbonate Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Propylene Carbonate market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Propylene Carbonate market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Propylene Carbonate market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers.

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers. Post COVID consumer spending on Propylene Carbonate market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Propylene Carbonate market Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Propylene Carbonate market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Propylene Carbonate market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Propylene Carbonate Market demand by country: The report forecasts Propylene Carbonate demand by country, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

The report also offers key trends of market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the market dynamics in the coming years.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of which will be lucrative for the future demand of Propylene Carbonate Market.

Crucial insights in Propylene Carbonate market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Propylene Carbonate market.

Basic overview of the Propylene Carbonate, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Propylene Carbonate across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Propylene Carbonate Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Propylene Carbonate Market development

Being listed in the EPA Safer Chemicals Ingredients List in the Solvents category, propylene carbonate is used in a number of end uses including paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, Li-ion batteries, personal care, and cleaners amongst others.

Though not all companies offer pharmaceutical-grade propylene carbonate, the majority of the market offers the battery and industrial grades of propylene carbonate for use in the above-mentioned application areas.

Other than Li-ion batteries, the global demand for paints & coatings will also be a key growth factor in the propylene carbonates market. Government regulations pertaining to the levels of VOC content in paints & coatings shall offer growth avenues for low-VOC solvents like propylene carbonate.

Being VOC exempt, this can be a potential hot spot for propylene carbonate in this sector. Propylene carbonate is also used in the synthesis of polyether polyols, which are further used in the manufacture of polyurethanes and polyurethane foams.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2515

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Propylene Carbonate Market are:

Prominent players for the global Propylene Carbonate market are BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company and Huntsman Corporation are major market contenders serving the global markets with manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe. The Propylene Carbonate market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

The competitive landscape analysis for Propylene Carbonate Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Propylene Carbonate manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Propylene Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA.

Among the above-mentioned regions, North America and Europe is estimated to account for more than 35% of global propylene carbonate consumption with major producers having their propylene carbonate manufacturing facilities in the regions.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan on the back of China and other emerging economies is anticipated to witness a medium to high growth in the global Propylene Carbonate market during the long-term forecast.

Moreover, North America followed by Europe are projected to showcase moderate growth in the global Propylene Carbonate market with Japan following a trend similar to these regions. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for a mere single digit market share in terms of propylene carbonate demand

Propylene Carbonate market drivers and constraints, threats and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects review are addressed in the Propylene Carbonate market survey report.

More Related Reports By Fact.MR On Chemical & Materials Domain :

Cleaning Fluids Market – cleaning fluids market is expected to show commendable growth with a CAGR of 4.8% in the next 10 years

Drain Opener Chemicals Market – drain opener chemicals market is expected to show commendable growth at a CAGR of 5.1% in the next 10 years (2021-2031)

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates