Greenhouse Gas Emission Is Anticipated To Create Significant Opportunity For Industrial Cooling System Market Sale

Industrial areas are synonymous with high energy consumptions, both for heating and cooling application, which are in general associated to a massive use of fossil fuels. Industrial cooling system is used to reject heat from a process or plant.

Evaporative industrial cooling systems are the most popular type across all industries owing to its high efficiency. The wide scale application of industrial cooling system across all major end-user sector is likely to boost the market over the forecast period.

Industrial Cooling System Market: Dynamics

The global industrial cooling system market has witnessed a phenomenal growth over the past decade and is likely to continue over the forecast period. Expansion in the industrial manufacturing sector has resulted in increased demand for industrial cooling systems across all major developing economies

The macroeconomic factor, such as growing urbanization & industrial activities coupled with technological advancement in the HVAC industry is further augmenting the sales of industrial cooling system.

Industrial Cooling System Market: Segmentation

The global industrial cooling system market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use sector and region.

Based on the product type, the global industrial cooling system market is segmented as:

Evaporative Cooling Systems

Air Cooling Systems

Hybrid Cooling Systems

Water Cooling Systems

Based on the end-use sector, the global industrial cooling system market is segmented as:

Power Generation

Industrial Manufacturing

Petrochemical Processing

Food Processing & Storage

Petroleum & Natural Gas Refining

Pharmaceuticals

Data Center

Evaporative cooling system type industrial cooling system is anticipated to showcase extraordinary growth rate during the forecast period due to its low cost and its operational efficiency. On the other hand, power generation sector segment is anticipated to see rapid market growth during the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Industrial Cooling System Market are:

Prominent players in the global industrial cooling system market are

SPX Corporation

Hamon Group

Johnson Controls Inc.

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

American Power Conversion Corporation (APC)

Black Box Corporation Emerson Electric Co.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

SPIG S.P.A.

Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

EVAPCO Inc.

Brentwood Industries, Inc.

Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

ENEXIO

Bell Cooling Towers and Mesan Group

among other key market players. The industrial cooling system market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global players ruling the market.

Industrial Cooling System Market: Regional Outlook

The global industrial cooling system market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America.

Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is projected to account for a notable market share due to the predominant energy generation and industrial manufacturing sector. South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global industrial cooling system market owing to the rise in industrial, construction and telecommunication expansion activities.

Furthermore, Latin America and MEA are projected to showcase most enthusiastic growth in the global industrial cooling system market due to the rise in urbanization coupled with a surge in power consumption across the region.

Europe is one of the key matured regions that will create creditable demand opportunity through a replacement of conventional cooler by advanced industrial cooling system over the forecast period due to the existence of significant robust infrastructure.

