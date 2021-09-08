Arthroscopy Instruments Market Technological advancements in the field of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research “Arthroscopy Instruments Market by Type (Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization System, Surgical Shaver, RF Ablation, Fluid Management), Application (Knee, Hip, Shoulder), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2022“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from 4.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes and studies the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Arthroscopy Instruments Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The high incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, rising inclination of patients and hospitals towards minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in arthroscopy products, and an efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

Based on type, arthroscopic implants segment accounted for the segment of the market in 2017

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into arthroscopic implants, arthroscopes, visualization system, RF ablation system, motorized shavers, and fluid management system. The arthroscopic implants segment is expected to have the largest share in the Arthroscopy Instruments Market in 2017 due to the use of these implants in a majority of arthroscopic surgeries.

The hip, foot, ankle, elbow, and wrist arthroscopy application segment are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on applications, the Arthroscopy Instruments Market is segmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopy applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, foot, ankle, elbow, and wrist arthroscopy. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the rising number of hip arthroscopy surgeries and the rising focus of manufacturer towards developing new instruments for complex hip arthroscopy surgeries.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Arthroscopy Instruments Market in 2017

Geographically, the Arthroscopy Instruments Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the presence of a large and increasing patient population accompanied by a well-established medical reimbursement policy and initiatives by government & private hospitals expand endoscopy facilities in the region.

The major players of the Arthroscopy Instruments Market are Arthrex (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Karl Storz (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), MEDICON (Germany), Sklar (US), Millennium (US), and GPC Medical (India).

