Bioherbicides Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2024

The global Bioherbicides Market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2015. Rising consumer awareness combined with strict government regulatory policies towards food & environment to develop organic farming in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe is anticipated to drive the global bio-herbicides market over the forecast period.

Herbicides based chemical are known to pollute water and soil. These chemicals enter the human body through food consumption and have several adverse impacts on human health. Bio herbicides are derived from microbes including bacteria, protozoa, and fungi.

Herbicides are easy to handle compounds and do not pose any threat to farmers. Furthermore, crops being harvested using bio-herbicides are considered safe for consumption as well as for human health. Hence, such health environmental benefits connected with an organic product when compared to its synthetic counterparts are anticipated to impact the bio-herbicides market positively over the next few years.

Government tie-ups with local manufacturers have been aiming at enlightening farmers for growing the bio-herbicides consumption. The inclination of consumers towards nutritional and healthier food products is also projected to impact the overall product demand positively.

Synthetic herbicides low prices are anticipated to be a significant restraint for its penetration in the international market. Moreover, herbicides based on chemical are known to show superior results owing to which farmers utilize them more than bio-herbicides.

Global Bioherbicides Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Grains and Cereals

Oil Seeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornament

Industries key players include Hindustan Biotech, Fits Chem Corporation, Bioherbicides Australia (BHA), Marrone Bio Inventions, Mycologic Inc., Engage Agro USA and Emery Oleochemicals.

A capsule-based organic product named Di-Bak is developed by Bioherbicides Australia which is very widespread to cure the woody weeds. Their products are designed to precisely suit the geographical terrain like wetlands, grasslands, and coastal areas.

North America was the largest bio-herbicides market and accounted for around 30% of the global revenue in 2015. Positive attitude towards organic farming and safety concerns towards the environment are the key factors driving the regional growth. Initiatives taken by the local governing bodies to educate the consumers towards health and environmental impact are expected to play a vital role especially in countries like Canada and U.S.

Europe is the largest emerging market as of regional demand. Countries like Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, and France are using bio-herbicides for high-quality fruits cultivation. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the strongest growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness towards the adverse environmental impact among the farmers is anticipated to propel the regional growth in the countries including China, Indonesia, and India. Development of rural market is expected to drive the bio-herbicides demand in SAARC nations.

