Growth In Construction Projects Has Increased Demand For Long Steel Market Over 2030

Long Steel Market: An overview

Long steel is extensively used for construction purposes to provide structural support to the body of the building. In the field of construction, long steels are preferred over flat steel owing to the extensive tensile strength and ductility of the product. Growth in construction projects across the globe has increased the demand for long steels over the period of 2020 to 2030

Market Overview:

Demand from regions such as East Asia and North America has tremendously increased over the past half-decade leading to the expansion in demand for construction materials. High tensile strength, ductility, and a bundle of other construction favoring properties have led to the rise in demand for long steels. Apart from construction applications, rapid utilization of long steel in the field of transportation such as railways has driven the market in the historical period.

COVID-19 to Contract the Long Steel Market

COVID-19 or Novel coronavirus has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. In the perspective of the long steel market, construction activities stepped on brakes pushing the construction industry and long steel market into turmoil.

For the market to resurrect to its original form, construction activities should restart at the force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020. Not only long steel demand,

but supply has also been put on hold to normalize the market prices which is set to normalize the overall production cost, post-market resurrection. All in all supply chain of long steel has been disrupted and is set to remain till the end of the 4th quarter of FY 2020.

Segmentation analysis of long steel Market:

The global long steel market is bifurcated into three major segments: production process, product type, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of production process, long steel market has been segmented as follows:

Electric Arc Furnace

Basic Oxygen Furnace

On the basis of Product Type, long steel market has been segmented as follows:

Wire

Rod

Rebar

Merchant bar

Rail bar

Others

On the basis of End-Use industry, long steel market has been segmented as follows:

Railways

Construction

Industrial

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, long steel market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=4943

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Long Steel Market are:

Global long steel market is slightly fragmented in nature with presence of numerous international players. Key players in market are focused towards expansions through partnerships and acquisitions. These players aim to provide a scattering range of long steel suited for different construction and industrial purposes.

Key players in global long steel market are ArcelorMittal, POSCO, NUCOR Corporation, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Mechel Pao, Dyneon Gmbh, Novolipetsk Steel, Tata Steel, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, Hyundai steel., JSW Steel, Wuhan Iron And Steel Corporation and other long steel manufacturers.

Long Steel Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, East Asia holds for largest market share in the global long steel market. Construction activities and the rising level of infrastructural operation uptake in the historical period have driven the regional demand.

This has provided an immense opportunity for the long steel market to grow in the East Asia region. The shift of trade curves to the right portrays an image of rapidly growing market.

Followed by East Asia, North America accounts for less than 25% of the global long steel demand. The market is growing at a steady pace in this region owing to the rise in constructional operations, which provides enough push for the demand requisite in the region.

South Asia & Oceania and Latin America are growing at a moderate pace as the region owing to the decline in construction activities in the period of 2018-2020. The Middle East and Africa is growing at a fast pace owing to the fastest growing construction and industrial activities in the region

