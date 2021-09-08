Medical Device And Pharmaceutical Industry Will Create Demand For EVA Copolymer Market

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has used a versatile approach to focus attention on Demand and Sales of EVA Copolymer Market. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends, major growth avenues in estimation year 2020 to 2030

EVA Copolymer market drivers and constraints, threats and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects review are addressed in the EVA Copolymer market survey report.

EVA Copolymer Market: Overview and Dynamics

EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate) copolymers are thermoplastic polymers comprised of ethylene and vinyl acetate. Owing to their excellent flexibility, cohesion and adhesion capability with a wide range of materials they are replacing polyethylene in a range of applications like adhesives, films &, etc. EVA copolymers offer exceptional thermal stability and transparency making it an ideal polymer for film applications.

Owing to high transparency and compatibility with a wide range of substrates, EVA copolymers have emerged as a choice of material in packaging applications including but not limited to meat, food, dairy, and medical packaging.

COVID Impact Insights

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world on its knees and forced people to live in their homes resulting closed production plants and decreased demand. Spread of coronavirus coupled with lakhs of fatalities across the globe has forced to halt any kind of activity across borders affecting supply demand equations.

Fear of coronavirus has halted every industrial activity in every sectors and so the EVA copolymers market. As per UN estimates coronavirus outbreak has pushed global economy towards great recession and it might take near two years to recover the loss occurred by this pandemic crisis.

Infrastructure and Automotive are some the most impacted sectors due to coronavirus outbreak and might take long term period to recover. These two applications being the prominent consumers of EVA copolymers are set to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation analysis of EVA Copolymer Market:

The global EVA copolymer market is bifurcated into three major segments: Vinyl Acetate content, end use, and region.

On the basis of chemical, EVA copolymer market has been segmented as follows:

Less Than 15%

More Than 15%

On the basis of end use, EVA copolymer market has been segmented as follows:

Adhesive & Sealants

Footwear

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging & Plastic

Solar Industry

Wire & Cable

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, EVA copolymer market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the EVA Copolymer Market are:

Prominent players in the global EVA copolymer market are Celanese, Distrupol, Dow, DuPont, ExxonMobil, Honeywell, Lyondellbasell, USI Corporation and SK Global Chemicals.

EVA copolymers market is a partially fragmented market consisting local and international players ruling the market. To leverage the high potential from EVA copolymers market new entrants has entered the market with aggressive targeted approach.

For instance, in 2020, SK global chemicals has acquired functional olefins business division of Arkema which also included EVA copolymers business. Further, to align with consumers demand from range of applications

EVA copolymers manufacturers are offering several grades and blends of EVA copolymers. Attributed to aforementioned factors are set to assist the EVA copolymers market growth during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape analysis for EVA Copolymer Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of EVA Copolymer manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

EVA Copolymer Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global EVA copolymer market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia is identified as a leading consumer of EVA copolymers on the back of China which is a largest plastic and packaging producer. The scenario is projected to remain same due to increasing demand for plastic and flexible packaging in China.

Plastic packaging is a largest segment of Chinese packaging market and packaging being one of the prominent application of EVA copolymers is set to fuel the regional market growth in forthcoming years.

Europe and North America being the mature markets are set to experience moderate growth during the forecast period. However soaring ecommerce and surging demand for premium packaging in these regions are set to assist the EVA copolymers market growth.

