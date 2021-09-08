Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2021 Focusing on Industry Growth and Emerging Trends

According to report “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Application (ROBO, VDI, Data Center Consolidation, and Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery), End User, Organization Size, Enterprise, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global HCI market size is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 27.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period. HCI enables a highly scalable approach, wherein data center functions are pooled onto commodity hardware and are shared between virtual machines running on any host in the cluster. This approach provides agile deployment of virtualized workloads, reduction of data center complexity, and improved operational efficiency.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149796579

The software segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The software component of HCI comprises a hypervisor, software-defined storage solution, and unified management console. The tightly integrated HCI software layer enables the execution of key data center functions, which improves the performance in production environments and address the capacity and performance challenges of business. The hypervisor is a critical component used in the HCI solutions as it provides virtualization and abstraction of the underlying hardware. The software-defined storage solutions ensure application performance, data availability, and flexible scalability. The unified management interface simplifies monitoring and maintaining the infrastructure.

The backup/recovery/disaster recovery application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Datacenter outages may result in substantial losses for organizations. Disaster recovery is typically part of a wider strategy of business continuity. To ensure business continuity, organizations are increasingly switching from traditional backups to virtualized backups of a single VM/application. They are deploying HCI solutions for backup/recovery/disaster recovery applications. Backup/recovery/disaster recovery is implemented on HCI by replicating each VM to a backup server. In case of a VM failure, a system administrator can restore the backup instantly. This brings up all the critical business services and allows business operations to continue. This advantage of HCI is expected to fuel its demand over the forecast years.

North America to dominate the HCI market during the forecast period

The global HCI market by region covers 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2020, owing to the presence of several vendors and considerable investments in adopting HCI solutions in the region. The HCI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid developments of the required infrastructure and the increasing need to adopt innovative technologies.

The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the market. Major vendors in the HCI market include Dell EMC (US), Nutanix (US), Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), NetApp (US), VMware (US), Pivot3 (US), Scale Computing (US), Startoscale (US), DataCore (US), Maxta (US), Microsoft (US), HiveIO (US), Supermicro (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Diamanti (US), Lenovo (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Riverbed Technology (US), IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), StarWind (US), Sangfor Technologies (China), and StorMagic (UK).

Browse in-depth TOC on Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-149796579.html