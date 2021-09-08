Puffer Machines Market Have Witnessed High Demand Due To Use Of High Efficiency Screening Devices

Global Puffer Machines Market: Overview

Extensively enriching security awareness and rapidly emerging technological innovations for security purposes has led to the high growth of puffer machines market. A puffer machine, also termed as trace portal machine, is a new technology security device that aims to detect explosive and drugs at high sensitive areas like airport security screening, border crossing etc. Due to the decreasing efficiency of traditional X-ray machines, puffer machines are being used extensively as a secondary or substitute screening device for more efficient results.

Market Overview:

Puffer machines has applications in areas such as military and aerospace security check, nuclear plants screening, border checks, commercial places and airport security screening.

Due to more sensitivity of Mass Spectrometry (MS) technology based puffer machines than Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) technology, MS technology will experience high growth in the puffer machines market during the forecast period. Innovations, such as less power consumption, less space requirement and easy maintenance are some of the key trends driving the growth of the puffer machines market

Global Puffer Machines Market: Segmentation

The global Puffer Machines market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Airport security

Military and aerospace security

Border security checks

Commercial places security checks

Nuclear plant security screening

The global puffer machines market can be segmented on the basis of technology type as:

Ion mobility spectrometry

Mass spectrometry

The global puffer machines market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Puffer Machines Market are:

Some of the key players in the Puffer Machines market are,

General Electric Company

Smiths Group Plc

Other Key Players

The competitive landscape analysis for Puffer Machines Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Puffer Machines manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Global Puffer Machines market: Regional Overview

Developed economies of North America and Europe have prominent puffer machine manufacturers with high investment capabilities with significant demand for puffer machines. Also, there is an increasing awareness of security in North America and Europe, which will provide increased opportunities for the puffer machines market.

Rapidly increasing airports in the countries of Latin America and MEA will serve a majority of the puffer machines demand in the region. North America will experience high growth for mass-spectrometry-technology-based puffer machines during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, growing demand for highly efficient security machines will provide rapid growth for puffer machines during the forecast period.

Therefore, North America & Europe are expected to account for a larger market size for puffer machines market while the Asia Pacific is pegged to experience higher growth in the puffer machines market during the forecast period.

Countries, such as China and Japan are manufacturing puffer machines at lower costs, inventing new trends and driving technology changes. Thus, these countries are expected to encourage the growth of the market. India, being in the top list of largest military base will find enormous use of puffer machines in the near future.

Puffer Machines market drivers and constraints, threats and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects review are addressed in the Puffer Machines market survey report.

