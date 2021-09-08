Growing Inclination Of People Towards Energy Efficiency Has Triggered Demand Of Smart Meters Market

Futuristic Smart Meters Are Driving Grid Intelligence to New Heights

Smart meters are slowly unlocking the future for a smart energy system that’s main function is to deliver cost-effective, secure and clean energy. Smart meters are slowly paving the way for a futuristic energy system.

This will not only enhance renewable energy generation and lower emissions but also give intrinsic opportunities to organizations for innovation in order to support a broader digital economy.

Market Overview:

IoT smart meters are capturing a major stake in the smart meters market. This turnkey service will entail remote monitoring in order to record consumption indexes, introduce reliable billing, give out alarm notices in case of fraud and cut off power supply of customers who have not paid their bill. Demand forecasting is also something smart meters can accomplish. For instance, advanced analytics are performed on smart meter data

Loaded with features, smart meters to add utility and awareness

The improvement in display technology has not only impacted the televisions and smartphone users but also the users of electricity and gas with smart meters. The in-home display for smart meter lets the user know the energy usage pattern at different times of day, week, month or year. A smart meter, thus makes the user aware about their usage so that they can manage their use of appliances to fall under the desired bill bracket.

Smart meters market project to multiply in low double digit growth

The growing inclination of people towards energy efficiency has triggered the growth of smart meters market in the recent past. Furthermore, government policies supporting the installation of smart meters have led to their faster adoption, especially in the developed countries.

The governments in several countries, as a part of clean energy initiative, have issued regulations mandating the use of smart meters. For instance, the U.K. government has targeted the deployment of around 50 million smart meters.

The smart meters market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of manufacturers. The key players in the smart meters market include Itron Inc, Iskraemeco d.d, Landis+Gyr Ag, Osaka Electric Co. Ltd, Elster Group GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, ICSA(India) Limited, Schneider Electric Sa, and Holley Metering Ltd.

Smart gas meters prevails the smart meters market growth

Smart meters comprises smart electric meters, smart water meters and smart gas meters. Smart electric meters hold the largest share in the smart meters market. The traditional electric meters are being replaced by smart electric meters, especially in the developed countries.

Electric power system is undergoing a transformation with the integration of newer technologies such as smart meters. Although it is more than a decade since electric meters were first deployed, now electric companies have started to focus on creating value form the data and capabilities that smart meters enable.

Smart electric meters convey the real-time information about the usage of electricity and removes the hassle of personnel visiting the premises to note the reading. The demand for smart gas meters is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, residential end-users dominate the demand for smart meters. However, the adoption of smart meters is faster in commercial and industrial applications.

