Immunohematology Market Size, Growth Driving Factors, Technology Overview and Forecasts, 2024

The global Immunohematology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Immunohematology Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024. Immunohematology, also termed as “Blood Banking”, is a branch of hematology that studies analogous phenomena and RBC antigen-antibody reactions associated with blood transfusions. The Immunohematology industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Immucor

Grifols

BD (Becton Dickinson)

Hologic

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

ThermoFisher

Abbott

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Immunohematology Market are growing awareness among populace regarding transfusion-related diseases and blood compatibility, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising government initiative & reimbursement programs, and increasing concern regarding medical safety across the globe. However, high maintenance cost may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Immunohematology industry is segmented based on product type, end-user, applications, and region.

End-Use Outlook:

Hospitals

Blood banks

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals sector accounted for the significant market share of Immunohematology and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come. Also, blood banks sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come. There are several applications that could be explored in Immunohematology such as Hepatitis, Blood-related diseases, HIV, and others.

Product Outlook:

Immunohematology analyzer

Immunohematology reagent

The reagent sector accounted for the substantial market share of immunohematology market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. This may be because of increasing number of blood banks and rise in use of reagents in the immunohematology tests. Also, Immunohematology analyzer sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of Immunohematology and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developed healthcare infrastructure, growing number of the blood bank and trauma centers, and raised funding by private sectors and governments.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise acceptance and usage of high-quality treatments and diagnostics. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Immunohematology industry in this region.

